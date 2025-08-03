Thousands Rush To Buy Properties As Dubai Offers Incentives For First-Time Homeowners

Property developers are receiving hundreds of enquiries daily from first-time buyers, and thousands of interested candidates have registered to take advantage of incentives offered by Dubai authorities .

The developers are reporting a robust response from first-time buyers after the introduction of incentives by the Dubai Land Department (DLD) and the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), in cooperation with top developers.

In addition to incentives offered by 13 developers and five banks in partnership with DLD and DET, the developers are trying to lure new buyers with other offerings as well.

On July 2, the first-time home buyer programme was launched for UAE residents aged 18 and above, offering priority access to units in new off-plan launches, and enhanced commercial terms, including preferential pricing on units up to Dh5 million and tailored mortgage products designed specifically for eligible buyers.

Developers already committed to the programme include Azizi Developments, Beyond Developments, Binghatti Holding, DAMAC Properties, Danube Properties, Dubai Properties, Ellington Properties, Emaar Properties, Majid Al Futtaim Group, Meraas, Nakheel, Palma Holding, and Wasl.

Participating banks are Commercial Bank of Dubai, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD, Emirates Islamic and Mashreq Bank.

Rizwan Sajan, founder and chairman of Danube Group, said the response from first-time buyers has been very encouraging since incentives were announced.

“We receive 500-700 queries daily, with 99 per cent coming directly from buyers – not brokers, indicating a real shift toward end-user interest,” said Sajan.

Amira Sajwani, managing director of Damac Properties, said, based on the leads the developer received by July 17, just 15 days after launch, it is averaging approximately 1,000 inquiries per day.

“This level of engagement reflects not only the initiative's immediate impact but also the trust customers place in the Dubai market and Damac's offerings, in particular. As a leading developer in the UAE, we've consistently delivered high-quality products that cater to a wide spectrum of buyers, from luxury seekers to value-driven investors,” she said.

“We've seen nearly 14,000 individuals register their interest within just two weeks – a strong indicator of rising demand and growing market confidence,” said Damac's managing director.

Amira expects several serious buyers to be in advanced discussions, and she expects several transactions to close in the coming months.

Properties in demand

Amira added that around 70 per cent of interested buyers are seeking properties priced below Dh1.5 million.

“This trend highlights strong demand for accessible homes that offer quality design, desirable locations, and modern amenities at competitive price points. We have been intentional about developing communities that meet this need, providing first-time buyers with a gateway into Dubai's vibrant real estate market, without compromising on quality or value,” she added.

According to the Damac chief, more than half of the inquiries are from end-users rather than investors.

“This indicates a notable shift in buyer behaviour, with more individuals and families looking to establish long-term roots in Dubai. It also reinforces Dubai's growing appeal not just as an investment destination, but as a place to live and build a future. We view this as a strong sign of market maturity and are proud to deliver projects that support the vision of sustainable homeownership.”

Danube founder Rizwan Sajan added that most of the first-time property buyers are looking for properties in the Dh1 million to Dh2 million range, showing strong demand for affordable and quality homes.

Danube Properties has announced a 10 per cent allocation of its residential units to this segment, a one per cent monthly payment plan and an easy payment plan requiring just 60 per cent before handover to make homeownership more attainable.

“By combining these benefits, the initiative removes traditional barriers to property ownership, such as large down payments and rigid financing options, making it easier than ever for residents - especially young professionals and families - to step onto the property ladder. Five top banks have joined hands to make this possible,” said Danube Properties.

Damac said it would support this initiative by offering first-time buyers exclusive access to a curated portfolio of homes across prime locations in Dubai, facilitating access to enhanced mortgage products and streamlined financing options tailored to the unique needs of first-time buyers.