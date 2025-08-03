403
UN states its reports are barely read
(MENAFN) Despite producing more than a thousand reports annually, the United Nations admits that the majority of these documents receive little to no attention, as revealed in an internal review focused on improving the relevance and clarity of its work. This admission coincides with the organization’s 80th anniversary, which comes at a time of growing uncertainty about its global role.
Back in March, the UN Secretary-General initiated the UN80 Taskforce, a reform project designed to assess how the Secretariat handles its vast array of responsibilities and to cut down on bureaucratic overload.
A newly released document shows that the Secretariat issued 1,100 reports last year alone—a 20% rise compared to 1990—and facilitated 27,000 meetings involving 240 separate bodies.
“The sheer number of meetings and reports is pushing the system – and all of us – to the breaking point,” Guterres stated during a recent press briefing.
There is no clear indication of how widely the newest report about UN reporting has been read. A social media post from the organization promoting the reform, which included a short video, had received under 5,000 views at the time it was checked.
Originally formed in the aftermath of the Second World War by major powers including the Soviet Union, the US, the UK, France, and China, the UN was established to foster peace and international collaboration. Starting with 51 member nations, it now counts 193 countries in its ranks.
However, the organization is currently grappling with what analysts describe as a growing crisis of trust. Still, Guterres has defended the institution’s importance, saying, “our values have never been more relevant.”
