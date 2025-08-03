403
S-Africa hires new law enforcement minister
(MENAFN) Firoz Cachalia has been appointed as South Africa’s new Police Minister and has vowed to fulfill his duties impartially and courageously amid ongoing corruption issues within the country’s security forces. Speaking after his swearing-in at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, Cachalia emphasized a focused and steady approach to tackling the nation’s rising crime levels.
“I will work diligently and remain undistracted by external pressures,” he stated, highlighting that his commitment is to the task at hand, guided by the President and Cabinet. A constitutional law expert and former chair of the National Anti-Corruption Council, Cachalia recognized the serious responsibility of addressing violent crime, corruption, and public distrust in law enforcement.
While reserving comment on operational police matters until after a scheduled meeting with National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola, Cachalia linked his anti-corruption background to his new role. He expressed determination to advance the council’s recommendations, particularly around whistleblower protection and accountability, by fostering closer cooperation between the council and police leadership.
Cachalia also signaled plans to collaborate with Justice Minister Ronald Lamola to ensure cross-departmental efforts against corruption. He clarified that his appointment is permanent, not temporary. Masemola pledged full support for the new minister.
Cachalia steps in following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to place former Police Minister Senzo Mchunu on special leave amid serious corruption allegations, including claims of political interference and involvement in drug trafficking, brought forth by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lt. Gen. Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.
