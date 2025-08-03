War Update: 138 Clashes On Front Lines Over Past Day, Pokrovsk Sector Hottest

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said this in a morning update posted on Facebook as of 08:00 on Sunday, August 3.

Russian forces launched three missile strikes and 67 airstrikes, using seven missiles and dropping 140 guided aerial bombs.

Additionally, the enemy carried out 5,642 shelling attacks, including 96 using multiple launch rocket systems, and deployed 4,482 kamikaze drones.

Russian aircraft struck the areas of Bilohiria, Novoandriivka, Hryhorivka, Richne, and Veselyanka in the Zaporizhzhia region, as well as Kherson and Lvove in the Kherson region.

In response, Ukrainian aircraft, missile troops, and artillery hit nine enemy concentration areas of personnel, weapons, and equipment, two command posts, one radar station, and five Russian artillery pieces.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, Ukrainian defenders repelled 20 enemy attacks. The Russian military launched 15 airstrikes, dropping 24 guided bombs and carrying out 279 artillery attacks, including six with multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Ukrainian forces repelled ten assaults near the settlements of Vovchansk, Kamianka, Vovchanski Khutory, and Krasne Pershe.

In the Kupiansk sector, Russian forces attempted five assaults, which were repelled in the areas of Kupiansk, Stepova Novoselivka, Nova Kruhliakivka, and Zahryzove.

In the Lyman sector, Russian troops carried out 19 attacks, attempting to breach Ukrainian defenses near the settlements of Karpivka, Hryhorivka, Serebrianka, and toward Cherneshchyna, Serednie, and Shandryholove.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy launched a single unsuccessful attack near Novomarkove.

In the Toretsk direction, Russian forces conducted 11 attacks near Oleksandro-Shultyne, Yablunivka, Shcherbynivka, and in the direction of Ivanopillia and Stepanivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled 37 Russian assault attempts near the settlements of Poltavka, Popiv Yar, Volodymyrivka, Krasnyi Lyman, Nykonorivka, Kotlyne, Myroliubivka, Novoekonomichne, Sukhietske, Rodynske, Lysivka, Novopavlivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirrove, Udachne, Zelenyi Kut, and Novoukrainka.

In the Novopavlivka sector, Russian troops carried out 12 assaults near Maliivka, Voskresenka, Novopil, Temyrivka, Tolstoi, Myrne, Zelene Pole, and toward the settlement of Filiia.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy attempted one assault near Kamianske.

In the Dnipro River sector, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled one attack near the Antonivskyi Bridge.

In the Siversk and Huliaipole sectors, the enemy did not conduct any offensive operations.

No signs of enemy offensive force formation were observed in the Volyn and Polissia sectors.