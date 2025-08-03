Drones Attack Oil Depot In Sochi
"In the Adler district, debris from a drone struck a fuel tank, causing a fire," the statement reads.
Public Telegram channels indicated that the oil depot was on fire near Sochi Airport (Adler Airport).
Social media users reported the blaze at the Rosneft-Kubannefteprodukt oil facility. Sochi Airport earlier announced a temporary suspension of operations.Read also: 'Our operations will continue': Zelensky receives report by SBU chief
According to social media reports, the drone attack began after 02:00 local time, with more than 20 explosions heard across Sochi.
On the night of August 1-2, drones operated by the Security Service of Ukraine struck a Shahed drone storage and launch airfield in the Russian town of Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Krasnodar region) and the Elektropribor military plant in Penza.
