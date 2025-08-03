Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Drones Attack Oil Depot In Sochi

2025-08-03 03:06:10
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Sochi Mayor Andrey Proshunin reported the attack on Telegram .

"In the Adler district, debris from a drone struck a fuel tank, causing a fire," the statement reads.

Public Telegram channels indicated that the oil depot was on fire near Sochi Airport (Adler Airport).

Social media users reported the blaze at the Rosneft-Kubannefteprodukt oil facility. Sochi Airport earlier announced a temporary suspension of operations.

Read also: 'Our operations will continue': Zelensky receives report by SBU chief

According to social media reports, the drone attack began after 02:00 local time, with more than 20 explosions heard across Sochi.

On the night of August 1-2, drones operated by the Security Service of Ukraine struck a Shahed drone storage and launch airfield in the Russian town of Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Krasnodar region) and the Elektropribor military plant in Penza.

