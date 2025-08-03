Qatar's Economic Transformation Draws Investors As Diversification Gains Momentum

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha: As Qatar accelerates its economic diversification agenda under the Qatar National Vision 2030, international investors are increasingly eyeing the Gulf state as a top-tier destination for direct investment and expansion.

Speaking to The Peninsula on these developments, Irina Duisimbekova, Co-founder and President of Licorne Gulf, highlighted two major investment trends that are shaping Qatar's financial and industrial future.

“There are two major trends to observe in order to determine which one is more significant,” said Duisimbekova.

“The first concerns all direct investments as well as the government incentives proposed by Qatar to encourage the establishment of industrial, semi-industrial, or technological projects. This ambitious initiative allows a multitude of international operators to come and settle in Qatari territory.”

These incentives, Duisimbekova noted, include a range of advantages such as state aid, subsidies, and private capital from Qatar's powerful family business groups.

These groups are increasingly keen to diversify and tap into innovative sectors aligned with the country's long-term growth trajectory.

The second trend involves a growing influx of capital from Europe, Central Asia, and the United States, as investors look to establish a presence in Qatar's infrastructure and technology projects.

“Qatar's economic stability policies and strategic position among Gulf countries enhance this attractiveness,” she said.

“The country serves as an export corridor to Africa, Europe, Central Asia, India, and the entire Indian subcontinent.”

This growing interest positions Qatar as a major gateway for investors seeking access to markets encompassing up to five billion people by 2030.

“This expansion dynamic, supported by proactive policies and a favorable economic environment, positions Qatar as a key player on the international stage,” Duisimbekova added.

“Qatar ranks at the top in luxury living while preserving a strong family and traditional lifestyle,” she said.

“It offers high stability, a selective but efficient company registration process, and a fully digitalized economy with tools like the Metrash app streamlining everything from public services to banking.”

Qatar's tax-free zones, especially the Qatar Free Zones (QFZ), offer additional incentives to foreign businesses.

“It's a multicultural, multi-traditional society where everybody feels at home. Unlike cities like Dubai or Riyadh, Doha offers the perfect size and infrastructure to move around without traffic constraints,” Duisimbekova emphasised.

She also praised Qatar's state-of-the-art infrastructure, from its award-winning Hamad International Airport to the extensive Doha Metro network and noted its world-class healthcare system.

Addressing concerns that investment momentum may have waned after the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Duisimbekova dismissed the idea outright.

“Definitely not,” she affirmed.

“Just look at the skyline, the Pearl, Lusail, and what's still to come. The quality of hotels, amenities, beaches, Michelin-starred restaurants, international schools, hospitals, and highways all speak to a nation still in full expansion.”

She also highlighted how Qatar's ongoing digital transformation, especially in administration and banking, continues to facilitate entrepreneurial and investment activity.

“The World Cup was not a peak-it was a launchpad,” she said.

“And Qatar is capitalising on that momentum in a very strategic and sustainable way.”

As Qatar cements its position as a leading business hub in the Gulf and beyond, industry leaders are helping to decode the nuances of a market that blends innovation with tradition and vision.