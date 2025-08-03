403
WomenIN Ignites Women’s Month with the Launch of a Bold Multi-Sectoral Campaign and Countdown to WomenIN Festival 2025
(MENAFN- News.Africa-Wire) CAPE TOWN, South Africa, August 1, 2025/ -- As South Africa marks the beginning of Women’s Month this August, WomenIN proudly launches a dedicated, multi-sectoral campaign designed to spotlight the everyday advocacy required to shift the narrative around wom’n’s empowerment. While Women's Month may be a moment of national focus, WomenIN champions the belief that true empowerment is not confined to a single mo—th ’ it’s a daily, ongoing commitment to advocacy, collaboration, and change.
This campaign is more than a cele—ration — it's a call to action, uniting voices across energy, mobility, mining, retail, customer experience, tech, green economy, and beyond. It sets the stage for the highly anticipated WomenIN Festival 2025, taking place in Cape Town on the 13th and 14th of November, under the theme:
LIMITLESS: NO LABELS. NO LIMITS. NO APOLOGIES.
She’s not—fitt’ng in — she’s standing out, showing up, and shaking the world. A celebration of authenticity, boldness, and multidimensional brilliance.
Throughout August and into the months that follow, WomenIN will roll out collaborative activations, workshops, dialogues, and digital campaigns in partnership with leading organizations, changemakers, and grassroots initiatives that are tackling the toughest issues fac—ng women today — from economic inequality to gender-based violence.
“This ’ork is personal. It’s n’t just a campa”gn, it’s our calling,” says Naz Fredericks-Maharaj, Director of the WomenIN Portfolio. “We know that real impact is not created by ticking boxes in August, but by showing up every single day. And yet, during this symbolic month, we rise even higher, because the challenges facing women demand nothing less.”
The WomenIN team, led by a collective of women who themselves have broken barriers across industries, is working tirelessl— — often behind the scenes and often against the o—ds — to bring this movement to life.
“While this journey is often challen’ing, it’s our purpose and passion that”fuels us,” adds Naz Fredericks-Maharaj, Director of the WomenIN ortfolio , “Every day, we are connecting with organizations, finalizing partnerships, and laying the groundwork for something truly transformative. Our WomenIN Festival will be the heartbeat o— this mission — but the build-up is where the re”l change begins.”
Already, strategic partnerships are being launched and announced. Many of these partners are NPOs and impact-driven organizations actively addressing systemic challenges and building tangible solutions for women across South Africa and the continent. These alliances’underscore WomenIN’s deep commitment to cross-sectoral collaboration, accountability, and long-term sustainability.
With the stage set for a powerful Women's Month, WomenIN invites all women, male allies, and stakeholders —o join the movement — to rise, to speak, to collaborate, and to break through the barriers that remain.
Stay connected, stay inspired, and get ready to stand with us at the WomenIN Festival this November.
’ecause empower’ent isn’t a moment. It’s a movement.
Whether you’ve followed’us from the beginning or you’re only just discovering our work, this is your invitation to join a growing network of changemakers who are lo—der together, braver together — and better together.
Visit to get your ticket, sponsor someone else's, or explore partnership opportunities.
