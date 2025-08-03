Tajikistan Sees Rise In Cashless Payments In 1H2025

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Electronic payment methods, including bank cards and e-wallets, were used to complete 56.3 million cashless transactions totaling 19.4 billion somoni ($2 billion) in Tajikistan from January through June 2025, Trend reports, citing the National Bank of Tajikistan.

This marks a significant increase compared to the same period last year, with the number of transactions up by 34.9 percent and the total transaction value rising by 51 percent. Cashless payments now account for 28.2 percent of all payments, up 3.2 percentage points from before, while cash payments make up 71.8 percent.

By June 30, 2025, the aggregate volume of banking cards in circulation had ascended to 9.1 million, reflecting a year-over-year growth trajectory of 20.5 percent, equating to an increment of 1.6 million cards relative to the preceding fiscal period. Concurrently, the proliferation of electronic wallets escalated to 15.7 million, reflecting a substantial year-on-year growth of 50.8 percent (5.3 million).



In order to facilitate the proliferation of cashless transactions, a total of 12,369 point-of-sale (POS) terminals have been deployed across various retail and service touchpoints, reflecting a robust 7.2 percent uptick. Notably, 5,659 of these terminals are earmarked for governmental service applications, exhibiting a commendable growth rate of 6.9 percent. Furthermore, a total of 25,388 QR codes have been deployed, reflecting a substantial 54.1 percent increase, with 3,922 designated exclusively for monetized governmental services, marking a notable rise of 44.4 percent. The nation further augmented its infrastructure by integrating an additional 7,600 automated teller machines and self-service kiosks into its operational framework.