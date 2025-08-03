Shooting At Valdosta Mall: Police Say No Active Gunman Threat After Videos On Social Media Showing Panic Go Viral

MENAFN - Live Mint) Local police have on confirmed that there is no active shooter situation at the Valdosta Mall in Georgia, United States. The authorities made the clarification following multiple social media posts on August 2 evening from panicked eyewitnesses and concerned netizens began doing the rounds online.

Police stated that while there was a fight in the mall, there was no shooting and no injuries or deaths , adding that the concerned people were arrested.

According to local news website WCTV, police arrested three people at the scene, and asked all shoppers to evacuate . No one is being allowed inside the mall at present, it added.

Earlier on August 2 local time, witnesses at the Valdosta Mall claimed that there was an active shooter in the building, with videos showing people attempting to escape and posts claiming children inside. Some videos also showed heavy police presence on site, with officers entering the mall, but local authorities had at the time not yet confirmed the situation.

“We are aware of everyone's concerns and social media posts circulating about a possible“active shooter” situation at Valdosta Mall. At this time we have confirmed that there has not been anyone shot,” the official police account posted on Facebook.

“Off-Duty VPD officers working at the mall, were made aware of a possible fight near the food court. Officers responded to the area and detained subjects involved,” it added.

On reports of injuries and deaths, the police added that no such incidents were reported, stating,“At this time there is no evidence of an active shooter or gunshots being fired. There are no injuries and no active threat at the Valdosta Mall.”

“There was an extremely heavy presence of local law enforcement, as we do take all calls of active shooters seriously and we do respond as though the threat is real until we can determine otherwise. We appreciate everyone's patience during this time,” they added.

One person wrote,“Shooting inside the mall!!! Check on your people!! Lord Valdosta slow down.”

According to another eyewitness inside the mall, they were stuck at the children's place inside the mall.“Urgent prayer request needed. I am currently stuck in Valdosta mall at the children's place and there is a shootin,” the person wrote.

While one who got out safely said that it was“the biggest scare” and that the mall has been put on lockdown.