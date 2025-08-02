South Korea: Interior Ministry Takes Steps To Abolish Police Bureau
The police bureau at the Ministry of Interior and Safety was established in 2022 under the government of former President Yoon Suk Yeol. It marked the first time in 31 years for the ministry to have an organisation overseeing police.
At that time, the Yoon administration said the bureau was necessary to keep police power in check as police were set to take on more investigative power from the prosecution, Yonhap news agency reportred.
However, critics argued the bureau has influenced the police agency by recommending candidates for senior police positions and taking other support measures for police.
Abolishing the police bureau at the ministry was one of the election pledges by President Lee Jae Myung.
Interior Minister Yun Ho-jung said abolishing the police bureau is a "task that should be swiftly carried out to strengthen the neutrality and democratic control of the police."
A revised ordinance to abolish the bureau is expected to be approved at a Cabinet meeting by the end of this month, according to officials.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
- Alchemy Markets Unveils Major Rebrand, Ushering In A New Era Of Financial Empowerment
- Bit Origin Secures $500 Million Equity And Debt Facilities To Launch Dogecoin Treasury
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
CommentsNo comment