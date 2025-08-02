Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
South Korea: Interior Ministry Takes Steps To Abolish Police Bureau

South Korea: Interior Ministry Takes Steps To Abolish Police Bureau


2025-08-02 11:45:21
(MENAFN- IANS) Seoul, Aug 3 (IANS) The South Korean interior ministry said Sunday it has taken steps to abolish a police bureau under its oversight, formally reversing a policy by the previous government that has been criticised for undermining the political neutrality of police.

The police bureau at the Ministry of Interior and Safety was established in 2022 under the government of former President Yoon Suk Yeol. It marked the first time in 31 years for the ministry to have an organisation overseeing police.

At that time, the Yoon administration said the bureau was necessary to keep police power in check as police were set to take on more investigative power from the prosecution, Yonhap news agency reportred.

However, critics argued the bureau has influenced the police agency by recommending candidates for senior police positions and taking other support measures for police.

Abolishing the police bureau at the ministry was one of the election pledges by President Lee Jae Myung.

Interior Minister Yun Ho-jung said abolishing the police bureau is a "task that should be swiftly carried out to strengthen the neutrality and democratic control of the police."

A revised ordinance to abolish the bureau is expected to be approved at a Cabinet meeting by the end of this month, according to officials.

MENAFN02082025000231011071ID1109877441

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search