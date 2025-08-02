Foreign Ministry Condemns Incitement Campaigns Levelled At Jordan

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 2 (Petra) – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates condemned on Saturday the incitement campaigns targeting Jordan and its efforts to provide humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza.According to a Ministry statement, these campaigns have included a series of attacks on the headquarters of Jordanian embassies and diplomatic missions abroad.Ministry spokesperson Sufian Qudah stated that the Kingdom remains committed to supporting the Palestinian people's inalienable rights.He emphasised that Jordan's efforts to end the ongoing aggression in Gaza and address the humanitarian catastrophe caused by the conflict remain steadfast, despite the systematic smear campaigns.Qudah added that the Ministry has contacted the countries where attacks against Jordanian diplomatic missions occurred and urged their officials and ambassadors to take measures to ensure the full protection of Jordan's missions and personnel.He noted that countries are obliged to provide protection to diplomatic missions under the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.He stated that the Ministry is actively following up with relevant authorities to ensure that those responsible for the attacks are held accountable and that future attacks are prevented.