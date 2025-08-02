403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Foreign Ministry Condemns Incitement Campaigns Levelled At Jordan
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, August 2 (Petra) – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates condemned on Saturday the incitement campaigns targeting Jordan and its efforts to provide humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza.
According to a Ministry statement, these campaigns have included a series of attacks on the headquarters of Jordanian embassies and diplomatic missions abroad.
Ministry spokesperson Sufian Qudah stated that the Kingdom remains committed to supporting the Palestinian people's inalienable rights.
He emphasised that Jordan's efforts to end the ongoing aggression in Gaza and address the humanitarian catastrophe caused by the conflict remain steadfast, despite the systematic smear campaigns.
Qudah added that the Ministry has contacted the countries where attacks against Jordanian diplomatic missions occurred and urged their officials and ambassadors to take measures to ensure the full protection of Jordan's missions and personnel.
He noted that countries are obliged to provide protection to diplomatic missions under the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.
He stated that the Ministry is actively following up with relevant authorities to ensure that those responsible for the attacks are held accountable and that future attacks are prevented.
Amman, August 2 (Petra) – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates condemned on Saturday the incitement campaigns targeting Jordan and its efforts to provide humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza.
According to a Ministry statement, these campaigns have included a series of attacks on the headquarters of Jordanian embassies and diplomatic missions abroad.
Ministry spokesperson Sufian Qudah stated that the Kingdom remains committed to supporting the Palestinian people's inalienable rights.
He emphasised that Jordan's efforts to end the ongoing aggression in Gaza and address the humanitarian catastrophe caused by the conflict remain steadfast, despite the systematic smear campaigns.
Qudah added that the Ministry has contacted the countries where attacks against Jordanian diplomatic missions occurred and urged their officials and ambassadors to take measures to ensure the full protection of Jordan's missions and personnel.
He noted that countries are obliged to provide protection to diplomatic missions under the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.
He stated that the Ministry is actively following up with relevant authorities to ensure that those responsible for the attacks are held accountable and that future attacks are prevented.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
- Alchemy Markets Unveils Major Rebrand, Ushering In A New Era Of Financial Empowerment
- Bit Origin Secures $500 Million Equity And Debt Facilities To Launch Dogecoin Treasury
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
CommentsNo comment