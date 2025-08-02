Tributes Paid To Legendary Azerbaijani Conductor Niyazi On 41St Anniversary Of His Passing
To honor his memory, the staff of Niyazi's apartment-museum-a branch of the State Museum of Musical Culture of Azerbaijan-along with members of the public, visited the Alley of Honor to pay their respects at the maestro's grave.
The museum also marked the day with an“Open Door” event. Members of its Music Enthusiasts Club participated in commemorative activities, learning more about Niyazi's legacy. Visitors were presented with detailed insights into the composer's life and creative journey, and viewed documentaries, video concerts, and films featuring his musical compositions.
