Tributes Paid To Legendary Azerbaijani Conductor Niyazi On 41St Anniversary Of His Passing

MENAFN - AzerNews) Forty-one years have passed since the death of the renowned Azerbaijani conductor and composer Niyazi Taghizade-Hajibeyov, a People's Artist of the USSR, Hero of Socialist Labor, and laureate of both the Azerbaijan and USSR State Prizes,reports.

To honor his memory, the staff of Niyazi's apartment-museum-a branch of the State Museum of Musical Culture of Azerbaijan-along with members of the public, visited the Alley of Honor to pay their respects at the maestro's grave.

The museum also marked the day with an“Open Door” event. Members of its Music Enthusiasts Club participated in commemorative activities, learning more about Niyazi's legacy. Visitors were presented with detailed insights into the composer's life and creative journey, and viewed documentaries, video concerts, and films featuring his musical compositions.