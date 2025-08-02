Ajay Singh Steps Down As Interim BFI Chair To Contest Elections

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Aug 2 (IANS) Boxing Federation of India (BFI), Interim Committee Chairman Ajay Singh has stepped down from his post to enter the electoral fray.

The BFI elections, which have been in limbo for months, are now scheduled to be held on August 21, the Interim Committee announced on Friday.

In a letter dated August 1 to World Boxing President Boris van der Vorst, Singh stated:“As you are aware, the Interim Committee of the Boxing Federation of India (BFI), appointed by World Boxing, has diligently carried out its responsibilities in accordance with the mandate entrusted to it.

"The committee has ensured the smooth functioning of the federation and upheld the standards of governance during this transitional phase.

I am pleased to inform you that the elections of the Boxing Federation of India have now been formally announced and are scheduled to be held on 21st August 2025.

"Since I intend to contest the forthcoming elections, I believe it is appropriate and in the interest of fairness and transparency that I step down from the position of Chairman of the Interim Committee with immediate effect."

Accepting his resignation, World Boxing appointed Fairuz Mohammed, the President of Singapore Boxing and the organisation's observer on the panel, as the new Interim Committee Chairman.

“We respect this decision and hereby appoint Mr. Fairuz Mohammed, President of Singapore Boxing, as Chairman of the Interim Committee to ensure continuity till the new body is elected,” van der Vorst stated in his official reply to Singh.

To ensure transparency and fairness in the election process, World Boxing also confirmed that President Boris van der Vorst and Acting Secretary General Mike McAtee will be present in Delhi as official observers during the elections.

“Additionally, we wish to inform you that I, myself, along with Mr. Mike McAtee, Acting Secretary General of World Boxing, will be present in India on 21st August 2025 to act as observers for the BFI elections,” van der Vorst added.

Ajay Singh, has already served two four-year terms as BFI President. He is now aiming for a third and final term, as allowed under the 2011 National Sports Development Code of India.

After months of uncertainty, litigation, and interim management, the August 21 elections mark a long-awaited return to a democratically elected leadership in Indian boxing

According to a circular issued by Singh himself, the federation's Annual General Meeting (AGM) will begin at 11:00 AM and will include elections for key positions for the 2025–2029 term. All member state units and Union Territories have been directed to submit the names of two representatives by 5:00 PM on Monday. The agenda also includes confirmation of minutes from the previous AGM and discussion of other matters, subject to the Chair's approval.

The BFI elections were initially slated for March 28, but were stalled due to legal disputes and internal strife. In response, World Boxing appointed a six-member Interim Committee, chaired by Ajay Singh, on April 7, to manage the day-to-day operations of the federation and facilitate resolution of the ongoing issues.

The committee was appointed“with immediate effect for a period not exceeding 90 days,” but its tenure was extended with a renewed mandate to conduct elections by August 31, in line with World Boxing's deadline.