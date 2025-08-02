403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
South Africa Remains Committed to U.S. Tariff Talks
(MENAFN) South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Friday that his government is committed to exhausting all diplomatic avenues to protect the nation’s interests, as a significant 30-percent tariff imposed by the United States is set to take effect early next week.
In a statement issued by the presidency, it was confirmed that South Africa will continue its efforts to negotiate with the U.S. on the looming tariff, which is scheduled to be implemented at 12:01 a.m. EDT (0401 GMT) on August 7.
The South African government has already put forth a proposed framework deal aimed at strengthening trade and investment ties between the two countries, with an emphasis on mutual benefit.
"All channels of communication remain open to engage with the United States, and our negotiators are ready, pending an invitation from the United States," the presidency said in its statement.
The South African leadership also indicated it is in the final stages of preparing a support package for companies likely to be affected by reciprocal tariffs. This package will include measures designed to assist businesses, producers, and workers facing challenges as a result of the trade dispute.
"South Africa will continue to pursue all diplomatic efforts to safeguard its national interests," the presidency emphasized.
Earlier in the week, the government acknowledged that a mix of geopolitical, domestic, and trade issues has contributed to the ongoing deadlock between the two nations.
Tensions between South Africa and the United States have intensified since the start of Donald Trump’s presidency in January, with both countries at odds over various issues. In a further sign of fraying relations, Trump has hinted he may forgo attending the upcoming Group of 20 Summit, scheduled for November in Johannesburg, South Africa’s largest city and economic center.
In a statement issued by the presidency, it was confirmed that South Africa will continue its efforts to negotiate with the U.S. on the looming tariff, which is scheduled to be implemented at 12:01 a.m. EDT (0401 GMT) on August 7.
The South African government has already put forth a proposed framework deal aimed at strengthening trade and investment ties between the two countries, with an emphasis on mutual benefit.
"All channels of communication remain open to engage with the United States, and our negotiators are ready, pending an invitation from the United States," the presidency said in its statement.
The South African leadership also indicated it is in the final stages of preparing a support package for companies likely to be affected by reciprocal tariffs. This package will include measures designed to assist businesses, producers, and workers facing challenges as a result of the trade dispute.
"South Africa will continue to pursue all diplomatic efforts to safeguard its national interests," the presidency emphasized.
Earlier in the week, the government acknowledged that a mix of geopolitical, domestic, and trade issues has contributed to the ongoing deadlock between the two nations.
Tensions between South Africa and the United States have intensified since the start of Donald Trump’s presidency in January, with both countries at odds over various issues. In a further sign of fraying relations, Trump has hinted he may forgo attending the upcoming Group of 20 Summit, scheduled for November in Johannesburg, South Africa’s largest city and economic center.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
- Alchemy Markets Unveils Major Rebrand, Ushering In A New Era Of Financial Empowerment
- Bit Origin Secures $500 Million Equity And Debt Facilities To Launch Dogecoin Treasury
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
CommentsNo comment