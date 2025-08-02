403
UN Pushes Back on Reports of Kenya Office Relocation Plans
(MENAFN) A senior UN official pushed back on Friday against reports that the global organization has confirmed plans to move key agency offices to Kenya by 2026.
Deputy spokesman Farhan Haq responded to questions about whether UNICEF, UN Women, and UNFPA headquarters would be shifted from New York City to Nairobi, stating, “It’s not a sure thing.”
Haq emphasized that the United Nations is exploring various options as part of broader efforts to enhance cost-efficiency.
“There are certain options, as you know, that are being considered in terms of dealing with making the United Nations more cost-effective,” Haq explained.
Discussions are currently ongoing at multiple levels, involving the executive boards of different agencies as well as staff members, Haq added.
“So we’re at an early stage, but what the Secretary-General (Antonio Guterres) told you is that one of the steps being considered is to put more of our operations into the field and into places where the costs are lower,” Haq stated.
