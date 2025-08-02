403
White House Press Secretary says Trump deserves Nobel Peace Prize
(MENAFN) White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has asserted that US President Donald Trump should have been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize years ago, pointing to his involvement in various international peace initiatives. Although Trump has received multiple nominations, he has yet to be honored with the prize.
Speaking at a press briefing in Washington on Thursday, Leavitt highlighted Trump’s diplomatic efforts. She specifically mentioned his involvement in easing tensions between Thailand and Cambodia, claiming that the threat of suspending US trade agreements prompted a swift ceasefire. “We had about one peace deal every month,” she said.
Trump has long maintained that his exclusion from Nobel recognition is politically motivated. In June, he suggested the prize is only awarded to left-leaning figures, stating, “they only give it to liberals.”
Recently, several foreign officials have renewed calls for Trump to receive the Nobel Peace Prize in 2026. Among them, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu submitted a formal nomination, attributing to Trump a key role in facilitating a ceasefire between Israel and Iran.
That ceasefire was preceded by a controversial US airstrike in June targeting Iranian nuclear sites, intended to undermine Tehran’s nuclear infrastructure. Trump later justified the decision by comparing it—without directly referencing the events—to historical wartime bombings that ended global conflict, suggesting that the strike brought a close to hostilities with Iran. His analogy was met with sharp criticism from Japanese officials, who deemed it morally inappropriate and offensive.
Cambodia’s deputy prime minister also endorsed Trump’s candidacy for the peace prize, citing his role in de-escalating a border dispute with Thailand earlier this year. Additionally, the government of Pakistan expressed its support, referencing Trump’s engagement in negotiations that led to a ceasefire with India. However, Indian officials firmly denied any US involvement in those discussions, rejecting suggestions of third-party mediation.
Trump previously pledged that, if re-elected, he would resolve the Ukraine war within 24 hours. He later clarified the timeline, admitting that the initial claim was “a little bit sarcastic” and revising it to a 100-day plan. Despite his stated desire to end the conflict, in July his administration approved advanced weapons shipments to Ukraine, including Patriot missile systems financed by NATO members from the European Union. Moscow denounced the move as an act of escalation, accusing Washington of prolonging the war under the pretense of military aid.
