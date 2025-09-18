Gold Price DROPS Today On September 18: Check 22K, 24K Rates In Your City
Finally, some relief in gold prices on Thursday! Both 22 and 24-carat gold got cheaper. This report details today's new gold prices in Kolkata, Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, and other big cities
Gold Price
Gold prices fell again on Thursday after recent hikes. Check today's 22-24 carat rates. In Kolkata, 24 carat is ₹11,117/gram (down ₹54) and ₹1,11,170/10 grams (down ₹540).
18 carat: ₹8,338/gram (down ₹40), ₹83,380/10g (down ₹400). 22 carat: ₹10,190/gram (down ₹50), ₹1,01,900/10g (down ₹500). Prices for 100g also dropped.
Mumbai gold price today: 22 carat at ₹1,01,900/10g (down ₹500), 24 carat at ₹1,11,170/10g (down ₹540). Delhi: 22 carat at ₹1,02,050/10g, 24 carat at ₹1,11,320/10g.
Hyderabad gold price today: 22 carat at ₹1,01,900/10g (down ₹500), 24 carat at ₹1,11,170/10g (down ₹540). Jaipur: 22 carat at ₹1,02,050/10g, 24 carat at ₹1,11,320/10g.
Gold price in Chennai today: 22 carat at ₹1,01,900/10g (down ₹500), 24 carat at ₹1,11,170/10g (down ₹540). Patna: 22 carat at ₹1,01,950/10g, 24 carat at ₹1,12,220/10g.
