Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Gold Price DROPS Today On September 18: Check 22K, 24K Rates In Your City


2025-09-18 03:19:58
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Finally, some relief in gold prices on Thursday! Both 22 and 24-carat gold got cheaper. This report details today's new gold prices in Kolkata, Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, and other big cities

Gold Price

Gold prices fell again on Thursday after recent hikes. Check today's 22-24 carat rates. In Kolkata, 24 carat is ₹11,117/gram (down ₹54) and ₹1,11,170/10 grams (down ₹540).

18 carat: ₹8,338/gram (down ₹40), ₹83,380/10g (down ₹400). 22 carat: ₹10,190/gram (down ₹50), ₹1,01,900/10g (down ₹500). Prices for 100g also dropped.

Mumbai gold price today: 22 carat at ₹1,01,900/10g (down ₹500), 24 carat at ₹1,11,170/10g (down ₹540). Delhi: 22 carat at ₹1,02,050/10g, 24 carat at ₹1,11,320/10g.

Hyderabad gold price today: 22 carat at ₹1,01,900/10g (down ₹500), 24 carat at ₹1,11,170/10g (down ₹540). Jaipur: 22 carat at ₹1,02,050/10g, 24 carat at ₹1,11,320/10g.

Gold price in Chennai today: 22 carat at ₹1,01,900/10g (down ₹500), 24 carat at ₹1,11,170/10g (down ₹540). Patna: 22 carat at ₹1,01,950/10g, 24 carat at ₹1,12,220/10g.

MENAFN18092025007385015968ID1110078171

