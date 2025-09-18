Tamil Nadu To Have 74,000 Polling Booths For Upcoming Elections
The total count will rise from 68,000 to 74,000, in line with the rule that a single polling booth should not cater to more than 1,200 voters.
The decision comes as part of a broader effort to ensure smoother conduct of elections and reduce overcrowding at polling stations.
Officials confirmed that nearly 6,000 new polling booths have been created across the state. District election officers have been instructed to hold consultations with political parties within a week to finalise the locations of these additional stations.
The Chief Electoral Officer of Tamil Nadu, Archana Patnaik, said the Commission has also approved the deployment of additional categories of staff for election duty.
While Central and state government employees, along with teachers, are traditionally appointed as polling officers, the Commission has now permitted the use of Anganwadi workers, village assistants, and staff under the National Urban Livelihoods Mission as reserve polling personnel.
This provision is meant to ensure that sufficient manpower is available even if regular appointees are unable to attend duty.
In a circular issued to all district officials, Patnaik explained that the inclusion of these employees was necessary to plug potential staff shortages and to maintain the integrity of the election process.
She added that the measure would also help in managing the large voter population in the state without disruption.
Political parties are expected to raise their views on the distribution and accessibility of the new booths during the consultation process.
Once the discussions conclude, the Election Commission will finalise the full list of polling stations.
The expansion of polling infrastructure is seen as an important step in boosting voter participation and ensuring that every eligible citizen can cast their vote in a convenient and secure environment.
With Tamil Nadu being one of the largest states in terms of electorate size, the increase in polling booths and manpower is likely to play a significant role in the smooth conduct of the upcoming Assembly elections.
