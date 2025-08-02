403
Kuwait Education Min.: Invasion Anniv. Recalls Kuwaitis' Solidarity, Unity
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 2 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Minister of Education Eng. Sayed Jalal Al-Tabtabaei said on Saturday that the 35th anniversary of Iraq's brutal August 2, 1990 invasion marks a national milestone: a time to recall one of Kuwait's severest ordeals and the people's unity behind their leadership until sovereignty was restored.
In a statement carried by the ministry, he noted that wars leave deep scars on every part of life, as the invasion halted schooling and disrupted the educational process, depriving students and teachers of their basic right to learn.
That bitter lesson, he added, showed that losing a homeland is irreplaceable and losing education is among the harshest consequences; together, homeland and education form the bedrock of human dignity and a stable, prosperous future.
Security and stability, therefore, are the foundation of sustainable learning and a thriving society, he added.
Al-Tabtabaei underlined that the Ministry's mission extends beyond curricula to a comprehensive national project that shapes young people's awareness and plants loyalty and belonging, with national identity as a fixed pillar safeguarding Kuwait's security and stability.
Under Kuwait's wise leadership, education remains a top priority, he said, mentioning that the ministry continues to create a safe, motivating learning environment, widen learning opportunities, and advance education at every stage, recognizing the importance of this right and the duty to protect and develop it.
He prayed that Allah Almighty would envelop Kuwait's martyrs in mercy, guard the country from all harm, and keep the banner of knowledge flying high under the leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, and the guidance of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. (end)
