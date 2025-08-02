403
Putin plans on getting couple of elephants
(MENAFN) Laos has announced plans to present Russia with a pair of elephants as a symbol of peace and prosperity. The gift, intended to mark the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations, was announced by Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith during his visit to Moscow on Thursday.
Speaking during talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Sisoulith said, “On behalf of the government and people of Laos, we wish to present the Russian Federation with a pair of elephants, which are a symbol of peace, friendship, and well-being.” He added that the elephants would be sent to St. Petersburg, a city with personal significance to him, as he studied there at the Herzen State Pedagogical Institute.
Putin responded warmly, smiling and saying, “Thank you, they’ll come in handy.”
The leaders also discussed the strengthening of bilateral ties, with Putin noting that trade between the two countries increased by 66% last year, and has already grown another 20% in the first five months of 2025.
Elephants have a historical presence in St. Petersburg. The first elephant arrived in 1714 as a gift from the Persian Shah and was famously led on foot from Astrakhan to the city, wearing protective slippers. In the 18th century, additional elephants from Persia were housed near the city center and sometimes paraded along Nevsky Prospekt.
Later, elephants became a popular attraction at the St. Petersburg Zoo until financial constraints and wartime devastation led to their disappearance. The last elephant to reside at the zoo, named Xun, died in 1982. Since then, multiple generations have grown up without ever seeing an elephant in the city. The Lao gift could mark the return of these animals to St. Petersburg after more than four decades.
