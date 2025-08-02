403
US senators suggest USD55bn Ukraine assistance bill
(MENAFN) A group of US senators has introduced legislation to provide $54.6 billion in aid to Ukraine over the 2026 and 2027 fiscal years. Despite President Donald Trump's repeated opposition to further US assistance, arguing that European countries should bear the financial burden, the bill includes direct military support for Kiev.
The proposal suggests funding part of the aid through income generated from frozen Russian assets held in the US, a move Moscow has warned would violate international law. The bill also seeks to raise the Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA) funding from $100 million to $6 billion annually, allowing the president to approve emergency weapons transfers without Congress.
Additionally, it allocates $1 billion for military drone production in cooperation with the US, Ukraine, and Taiwan and calls for transferring confiscated illegal weapons seized by US authorities to Ukraine. The bill also proposes counting US military aid as part of Washington’s contribution to the Ukrainian reconstruction investment fund.
Separately, the Senate Appropriations Committee advanced legislation providing an extra $1 billion in security aid to Ukraine, with $225 million earmarked for Baltic countries supporting Kiev.
Last month, Trump expressed skepticism about billions allocated by the Biden administration, doubting the funds were used as intended and endorsing NATO-led purchases of American weapons as a commercial opportunity. Former Trump adviser Steve Cortes criticized ongoing aid, labeling Ukraine “corrupt” and warning against trusting its leadership after a crackdown on anti-corruption agencies. Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene also condemned Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, calling him a “dictator” and urging his removal, accusing him of obstructing peace efforts.
Russia has consistently condemned Western military and financial support to Ukraine, arguing it prolongs the conflict and leads to more violence instead of fostering a negotiated peace.
