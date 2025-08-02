403
Tech Leaders Converge In Delhi Ahead Of Bengaluru Tech Summit 2025
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai/New Delhi, August 1st 2025: As a prelude to the 28th edition of the Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS 2025), scheduled from 18-20 November 2025 at BIEC, Bengaluru; a dynamic open Industry dialogue was held today in Delhi, led by Shri Priyank Kharge, Hon'ble Minister for Information Technology, Biotechnology, and Rural Development & Panchayat Raj, Government of Karnataka. BTS 2025, under the theme, 'Futurise', is organized by the Department of E, IT and Bt, Govt. of Karnataka and Co-hosted by the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI).
Shri Priyank Kharge, Hon'ble Minister for IT, Bt, and RDPR, Government of Karnataka was joined by Dr. Ekroop Caur, IAS, Secretary to the Government, Department of Electronics, Information Technology, Biotechnology, and Science & Technology, Shri Arvind Kumar, Director General, Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), Shri Rahul Sharanappa Sankanur, IAS Managing Director, Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society (KITS) Department of E, IT, Bt, and S&T, Govt. of Karnataka; Department of E, IT, Bt, and S&T, Govt. of Karnataka, Shri Daljeet Kumar, IAS, Deputy Secretary, Department of E, IT, BT and S&T, Government of Karnataka; Shri Sanjay Tyagi, Director, Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), Bengaluru and Shri Jagdish Patankar, Executive Chairman of MM Activ- the Event Curator of Bengaluru Tech Summit.
The Industry Meet in Delhi gathered industry leaders from key sectors such as IT, Deeptech, Electronics, Telecom, EV, Biotech, FinTech, Gaming and Animation, heads of prominent R&D institutes, Startups & Unicorn Founders and Investors. The meeting was well attended by representatives from leading Industry Associations NASSCOM, IESA, TiE Delhi & Bangalore, ABLE, E-Gaming Federation and IVCA.
Shri Priyank Kharge, Hon'ble Minister for IT, Bt, and RDPR, Government of Karnataka stated,“Technology today is cross-disciplinary, global and constantly evolving. Karnataka is at the centre of this shift, with strengths in AI, deeptech, fintech, biotech, spacetech and emerging areas that are shaping the global tech economy. Bengaluru Tech Summit 2025 will explore how innovation can solve real-world challenges and accelerate economic growth. With BTS moving to BIEC this year, the event is set to grow in scale, ambition and global impact. BTS 2025 will feature a vibrant exhibition that drives business opportunities, while top global voices will share big, bold ideas. With participation from global industry leaders, startups, researchers and governments, BTS 2025 will offer unmatched insight into what's next. I welcome you to experience it firsthand in Bengaluru as we come together to Futurise.”
Dr. Ekroop Caur, IAS, Secretary to the Government, Department of Electronics, Information Technology, Biotechnology, and Science & Technology, Govt. of Karnataka, presented an overview of the Event. Adding to the Hon'ble Minister Shri Priyank Kharge's message, Dr. Caur emphasized,“Bengaluru Tech Summit has evolved beyond being a Karnataka event, it is now a national platform. We encourage and invite the entire Indian Tech and Startup Ecosystem to participate, showcase their innovations to a global audience, and leverage this opportunity to accelerate their business growth. We look forward to welcoming you to Bengaluru.”
BTS 2025 will be held for the first time at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC), a purpose-built, eco-conscious venue with world-class infrastructure, expansive exhibition halls and cutting-edge conference facilities. This new home for BTS marks a major leap in scale and ambition. The summit is expected to bring together over 1,00,000 attendees, including 20,000+ startup founders, 1,000+ investors, 15,000+ delegates, 600+ speakers, and 1,200+ exhibitors. The event will host over 100 knowledge sessions, 5,000+ curated meetings and welcome participation from 60+ countries and all 36 States and Union Territories of India.
Aligned with the theme 'Futurise', the BTS 2025 conference will feature 10 tracks including IT & DeepTech, Electro-Semicon, Digital Health & Biotech, the Startup Ecosystem, Global Collaboration and India- USA Tech Conclave, along with bold new tracks viz., AI Universe, Finverse, Defence & Spacetech and My Planet My Future, which focuses on sustainability and climate tech. A major highlight will be the Future Makers Conclave, an immersive programme showcasing a diverse constellation of changemakers, entrepreneurs, spiritual leaders, adventurers, artists and pioneers to be attended by more than 2000 startup founders. The multi-pavilion Exhibition will spotlight breakthrough innovations across sectors, with a significant scale-up in international participation and industry presence.
The event will feature a special focus on startups through the Startup Springboard, a curated programme that connects high-potential ventures with investors, mentors, and global networks. Activities will include Investor Pitching sessions led by top VC networks, one-on-one Mentoring clinics with industry experts, a dedicated Startup Pavilion in the exhibition and exclusive investor connect opportunities. Startups will also benefit from focused thematic sessions on scaling, fundraising, and international market access, alongside recognition through the prestigious Startup Awards.
Special programmes like the Rural IT Quiz, Bio Quiz, Bio Posters, IT, Bio and Exhibitor awards and Global Leaders Reception will further enrich the experience.
