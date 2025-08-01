CAPITAL ONE INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates The Officers And Directors Of Capital One Financial Corporation - COF

NEW YORK and NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti , LLC ("KSF"), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF ).

The Company has been the subject of litigation alleging that for many years, it made no attempt to transition its 360 Savings accountholders to a new offering or to align their interest rates with those available under its 360 Performance plan and instead employed various tactics to conceal the existence of 360 Performance from its 360 Savings accountholders. Recently, the Company agreed to a $425 million settlement to resolve the claims in the multi-district litigation class action filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia. Further, the Company also faces a lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

KSF's investigation is focusing on whether Capital One's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to its shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Capital One shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-833-938-0905 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn ([email protected])

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. This past year, KSF was ranked by SCAS among the top 10 firms nationally based upon total settlement value. KSF serves a variety of clients, including public and private institutional investors, and retail investors - in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, Delaware, California, Louisiana, Chicago, New Jersey, and a representative office in Luxembourg.

TOP 10 Plaintiff Law Firms - According to ISS Securities Class Action Services

To learn more about KSF, you may visit

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner

[email protected]

1-877-515-1850

1100 Poydras St., Suite 960

New Orleans, LA 70163

SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

