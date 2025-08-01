CORRECTION Sony Joins The AR Alliance To Advance The Future Of Augmented Reality Wearable Devices

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The following press release corrects information previously announced by AR Alliance on July 31, 2025.

PISCATAWAY, N.J., Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The AR Alliance announces that Sony Group Corporation has joined the alliance as an associate member.

The AR Alliance provides a supportive and neutral environment for organizations of all sizes to take an active role in advancing and strengthening the augmented reality hardware development ecosystem. Diverse organizations across the expanding, global AR ecosystem work together through The AR Alliance to speed innovation and breakthrough technologies and processes for building AR wearables and devices that create meaningful and positive experiences for users.

“We are building AR together,” said Dr. Bharath Rajagopalan, Chair of The AR Alliance and Director of Strategic Marketing, STMicroelectronics.“The promise of AR and its potential market are so vast that there is ample room for all our member companies, and stakeholders, to succeed together. The AR Alliance is the place where concrete work takes place to harmonize approaches for advancing, unifying, and growing the global AR supply chain as well as accelerating innovation. We are pleased to welcome Sony to the AR Alliance and to join us in this important work and bring their deep technology and product leadership to help enable the AR market.”

About The AR Alliance

The AR Alliance Founding Members comprise STMicroelectronics, META, Essilor Luxottica, Corning, Dispelix, Optofidelity, MICROOLED, Google, and Qualcomm.

Organizations of every size and in any sector of the ecosystem are respected, heard, and supported in The AR Alliance's non-competitive, collaborative environment. Flexible membership levels remove barriers to access, enabling companies of varying stages of maturity and resources to engage.

To learn more about membership in The AR Alliance, please visit

About Sony Group Corporation

Sony Group Corporation is a creative entertainment company with a solid foundation of technology. From Game & Network Services to Music, Pictures, Electronics Products & Solutions, Imaging & Sensing Solutions and Financial Services - Sony's purpose is to fill the world with emotion through the power of creativity and technology. For more information, visit:

Media Contact:

Brianna Rich, Program Manager

...

