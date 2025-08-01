Ghislaine Maxwell Moved From Florida Prison To Low Security Facility Amid Ongoing Epstein Probe
Maxwell's move from FCI Tallahassee, a low-security prison, to the Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas, comes a week after she met with Deputy U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche, who said he wanted to speak with her about anyone else who may have been involved in Epstein's crimes.Also Read | Epstein's Work for Leon Black Deserves IRS Probe, Wyden Says
Maxwell's lawyer David Markus confirmed she was moved but said he had no other comment. Spokespeople for the Department of Justice did not immediately respond to requests for comment.Also Read | 'They want to connect things, justify...': Kash Patel's girlfriend confronted
The BOP classifies prison camps such as Bryan as minimum security institutions, the lowest of five security levels in the federal system. Such facilities have limited or no perimeter fencing. Low security facilities such as FCI Tallahassee have double-fenced perimeters and higher staff-to-inmate ratios than camps, according to the bureau.
Asked why Maxwell was transferred, BOP spokesperson Donald Murphy said he could not comment on the specifics of any incarcerated individual's prison assignment, but that the BOP determines where inmates are sent based on factors including "the level of security and supervision the inmate requires."
