Section 144 Imposed In Pune's Yavat Village After Tension Erupts Over Social Media Post

MENAFN - Live Mint) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said that Section 144 had been imposed for 48 hours following a tense situation in Yavat village at Daund Taluka of Pune District after a youth posted an alleged objectionable social media post.

The Deputy CM, Ajit Pawar, arrived at the site to meet the affected people, said that the situation was now under control and appealed for calm.

Speaking to the media persons, Ajit Pawar said, "After today's incident, Section 144 has been imposed in the area for 48 hours. The situation is under control, and there is no need to panic." He urged all citizens, regardless of caste or religion, to maintain peace and harmony and not fall for rumours.

| 'It was hell': Life of prisoners under Trump's immigration crackdown| Thailand-Cambodia border clash intensifies; over 100,000 people flee, 14 dead

The deputy CM revealed that the tension began after someone posted a WhatsApp status referencing a recent incident in Madhya Pradesh. This status led to tension and minor vandalism in the area.

"A few days ago, an incident occurred, followed by speeches from various representatives. Everything had calmed down afterwards. Recently, an incident took place in Madhya Pradesh. In connection with that, someone posted a WhatsApp status, which caused a bit of unrest," he added.

He reassured citizens by stating that senior police officers and a team from the SRPF were already deployed in the area to ensure law and order.

"I also want to clarify that the person who posted that status has no direct connection to this place. He had come here from Nanded several years ago. Due to that post, some tension arose, and there was some vandalism. But the police are doing their job and conducting investigations and panchanamas," Pawar added.

| Inside Syria's sectarian cauldron: A kidnapping triggers a cascade of violence

"The police are working to maintain peace, and I appeal to the villagers to cooperate. The entire situation is under control. I urge everyone to trust the police and not believe in rumors. There is absolutely no atmosphere of fear . The situation is completely under control," he later said.

Earlier, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis appealed to the public to maintain peace and cooperation after tensions flared up.

A heavy deployment of Police personnel was made in the area. Police said that the incident occurred in the village a week ago, so the situation was already tense.