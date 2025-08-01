New App Empowers Financial Advisors To Build Instant Credibility Online That Converts Prospects Into Clients
Denver, CO - Financial advisors struggling to stand out in today's noisy, competitive marketplace now have a powerful new tool at their fingertips. Authority HUB
, a newly launched app software solution developed by marketing strategist and best-selling author Mike Saunders, helps financial professionals build trust and credibility instantly, without relying on social media, video marketing, or paid ads.
Designed for independent financial advisors, Authority HUB
acts as a branded online hub highlighting each advisor's Authority Positioning Portfolio®-including podcast interviews, TV appearances, press features, books, events, and more. The platform is built to eliminate what Saunders calls the Authority Trust Gap
-the disconnect between a professional's actual expertise and the prospect's perception of it.
“When your prospects Google you, they either see a credible authority or just another sales rep,” said Saunders.“Authority HUB
ensures they see a trusted expert-every time.”
Because affluent families and business owners are skeptical, they tune out marketing noise but respond to perceived authority. When advisors highlight their Authority Positioning Portfolio® using Authority HUB
, they gain the psychological edge that immediately lowers sales resistance, increases appointment conversion rates, and boosts client referrals by doing the credibility-building for them.
“What this will do for you is transform how prospects see you,” Saunders added.“Instead of being just another advisor, you'll become the go-to expert your clients feel proud to refer.”
Authority HUB
is available now with a 30-day free trial and requires no credit card to get started. To learn more or experience a demo, visit .
About Mike Saunders, MBA
Mike Saunders is the author of Authority Positioning For Financial Professionals and host of the Influential Entrepreneurs® podcast, with over 1,500 expert interviews published. He helps independent financial professionals attract ideal clients by enhancing their trust and credibility through the development of an Authority Positioning Portfolio. Through his proprietary MASS Authority
methodology, Mike has helped hundreds of advisors establish unshakable credibility using podcasts, PR, and publishing.
