Swiss Parties Divided On Measures In Response To New US Tariffs
Droits de douane: fossé droite-gauche sur les solutions à adopter
In a statement, the centre-right Radical-Liberals denounced the new tariff rate as“a disaster and a direct attack on our prosperity”. Trump“is acting against all the principles” that liberals and Western democracies defend: reliability, free trade and a strong, rules-based world order.
The United States is sabotaging both the“very good and reliable” relations it has maintained with Switzerland for decades and free trade as a whole, the party added.Strengthening competitiveness
The party is calling on the Swiss government to continue its negotiations with Washington for a“viable” solution. But it is also calling for“swift and decisive” measures to support the competitiveness of Swiss companies and mitigate economic damage. In a plan adopted at the end of June, the party opposed any new taxes and called for a hiring freeze at the federal level.More More Swiss government reacts with 'great regret' to new US tariffs
This content was published on Aug 1, 2025 The Swiss government says it will continue to strive for a negotiated solution after the United States imposed 39% tariffs on the Alpine country.Read more: Swiss government reacts with 'great regret' to new US tariff
