Swiss Parties Divided On Measures In Response To New US Tariffs

Français fr Droits de douane: fossé droite-gauche sur les solutions à adopter Original Read more: Droits de douane: fossé droite-gauche sur les solutions à adopte

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Most Swiss parties are critical of the new 39% tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump. But they are divided on possible solutions, which range from strengthening Switzerland's competitiveness to working even more closely with the European Union. This content was published on August 1, 2025 - 12:20 5 minutes Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

In a statement, the centre-right Radical-Liberals denounced the new tariff rate as“a disaster and a direct attack on our prosperity”. Trump“is acting against all the principles” that liberals and Western democracies defend: reliability, free trade and a strong, rules-based world order.

The United States is sabotaging both the“very good and reliable” relations it has maintained with Switzerland for decades and free trade as a whole, the party added.

Strengthening competitiveness

The party is calling on the Swiss government to continue its negotiations with Washington for a“viable” solution. But it is also calling for“swift and decisive” measures to support the competitiveness of Swiss companies and mitigate economic damage. In a plan adopted at the end of June, the party opposed any new taxes and called for a hiring freeze at the federal level.

More More Swiss government reacts with 'great regret' to new US tariffs

This content was published on Aug 1, 2025 The Swiss government says it will continue to strive for a negotiated solution after the United States imposed 39% tariffs on the Alpine country.

Read more: Swiss government reacts with 'great regret' to new US tariff