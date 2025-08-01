MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Long Steel Market Expected to Reach $731,934.0 Million by 2030 | POSCO Corporation, .Nippon Steel Corporation

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global long steel market was estimated at $476.21 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $731.93 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.1% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.Increase in number of industrial infrastructure projects in developing countries, rise in residential construction activities across the globe, and recovery in the non-residential construction industry drive the growth of the global long steel market. On the other hand, fluctuations in price of raw materials restrain the growth to some extent. However, surge in focus on public–private partnerships in emerging countries and high growth potential in emerging economies have been beneficial for the market growth.Get a Sample Copy of this Report :Growth of the construction sector in the residential and commercial sectors has led to a favorable market for long steel goods in order to fulfil the need for housing from a fast-increasing population. Furthermore, new construction industry trends such as Lean Construction, Building Information Modeling (BIM), and Green Buildings have expanded the importance of prefabrication and modularization in construction, driving the demand for the long steel market or long steel goods market higher. In recent years, the steel industry as well as its linked mining and metallurgical industries have experienced significant investments and advances. According to the data published by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Indian metallurgical industries garnered US$ 14.24 billion in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) from April 2000 to September 2020.COVID-19 scenario-Delays in production and manufacturing activities of long steel that are utilized across the industrial and construction sector impacted the global long steel market negatively, especially during the initial phase of the lockdown.Nevertheless, as the global situation is getting restored slowly & steadily, and the market is expected to recoup soon.The global long steel market report is analyzed across process, product type, application, and region. Based on process, the basic oxygen furnace segment accounted for around three-fifths of the total market revenue in 2020, and is expected to lead the trail by the end of 2030. The electric arc furnace segment, on the other hand, would register the fastest CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2030.Based on product type, the rebar segment held more than two-fifths of the total market share in 2020, and is expected to dominate by 2030. The wire rod segment, however, would cite the fastest CAGR of 4.5% throughout the forecast period.Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2020, garnering more than three-fifths of the global long steel market. The same region would also register the fastest CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2030. The other provinces studied in the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.The key market players analyzed in the global long steel market report include Baowu Steel Group Corporation Limited, Gerdau S.A., Arcelor Mittal, HeSteel Group Company Limited, Hyundai Steel Co., Ltd, Votorantim S.A., Nippon Steel Corporation, Nucor Corporation, POSCO Corporation, and Ternium A market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.Enquire Before Buying:Key Findings Of The StudyThe report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging long steel market trends and dynamics.Depending on process type, the basic oxygen furnace dominated the long steel market share, in terms of revenue in 2020.By application, the construction sector registered highest revenue in 2020.Industrial sector is projected to register highest growth rate in the coming years.Asia-Pacific region is projected to register highest growth rate in the coming years.The report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends and emerging long steel market opportunities.The key players within the are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand competitive outlook of the long steel industry.In-depth long steel analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2021 and 2030.Similar Reports:Smart Waste Management MarketSmart Cooling Systems MarketPre-Engineered Buildings MarketGas Compressors MarketFiber-reinforced Concrete (FRC) MarketPrefabricated Homes MarketRailway Maintenance Machinery MarketAbout us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of“Market Research Reports” and“Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Contact us:
United States
1209 Orange Street,
Corporation Trust Center,
Wilmington, New Castle,
Delaware 19801 USA.
Int'l: +1-503-894-6022
Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285
Fax: +1-800-792-5285

