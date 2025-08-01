SEBI Will Not Spring Surprises On F&O Contract Changes, Says Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey
Addressing questions from the media, Pandey stated that they are constantly monitoring developments in the derivatives segment.
Some corrective steps have already been implemented, and relevant data has been shared.
"If any further decisions are taken, there will be full transparency - we will not take the market by surprise," he said.
On the matter of investor protection in the derivatives market, he emphasised that the SEBI remains vigilant and is focused on ensuring market integrity.
Responding to queries about reported irregularities at IndusInd Bank, the SEBI chief acknowledged the challenges of early detection.
It is not possible to know everything in advance, but we do receive financial data regularly and conduct meetings. Going forward, we need to develop systems that can help identify irregularities through better data analysis, he said.
Asked about the ongoing Jane Street case and whether the SEBI has shared information with the Income Tax Department, Pandey clarified that information is routinely exchanged between regulatory and enforcement agencies.
Each agency has its mandate, and when information is received, it is shared appropriately to ensure coordinated action, he noted.
Earlier, in July, Pandey had remarked on the Jane Street matter that there is no need for new regulations, but rather stronger enforcement and surveillance.
Manipulative behaviour can manifest in different forms. Our PFUTP (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices) regulations prohibit such conduct, and SEBI has the authority to investigate and act against any violations, he had said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Allnodes Among First To Launch Bare Metal Servers Powered By AMD Threadripper 9000 Series
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- Vision (VSN) Has Arrived: The New Standard For User-Centric Token Ecosystems
- $TAC Token Debuts In TVL As TAC Mainnet Goes Live With Leading Defi Protocols
- Usdf Demand Climbs As Falcon Reveals 11.8% Yield Strategy And Risk Cap Model
- Midl Secures $2.4M Seed Investment From Draper Associates And Draper Dragon To Pioneer Native Dapp Infrastructure On Bitcoin
CommentsNo comment