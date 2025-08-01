Quantum Dex Unveils The Future Of Cross-Chain AI-Powered Trading

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Revolutionary Bridgeless DEX Launches with QST Token Pre-Sale and Groundbreaking Features







ZUG, Switzerland, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum DeX, a trailblazing new decentralized exchange (DEX), has officially launched, promising to reshape the DeFi landscape with instant, AI-powered, bridgeless cross-chain trading. Built on the cutting-edge infrastructure of Layer One X (L1X), Quantum DeX eliminates traditional limitations of decentralized exchanges, enabling seamless and intelligent multi-chain trading, without bridges, wrapping, or centralized dependencies.

At the core of Quantum DeX lies its AI-Driven Token Intelligence System , which monitors over 250 on-chain metrics per token in real-time, analyzing liquidity patterns, trading behaviors, and social sentiment. This empowers users to make informed, data-driven decisions instantly, a transformative shift for both traders and developers.

QST Token Pre-Sale Now Live

To fuel its growth, Quantum DeX has launched the QST token pre-sale with a modest cap of $2 million , giving early adopters the rare opportunity to secure a stake in what may become one of DeFi's most innovative platforms. Public trading of QST is scheduled for September 1, 2025 .

Key Innovations Driving Quantum DeX:

-Bridgeless Cross-Chain Trading:

No more bridging, wrapping, or delays. Instantly trade tokens across supported chains with zero risk of stuck transactions.

- One-Click, No-Code Token Launches:

A first-of-its-kind Token Builder allows anyone to configure, deploy, and list tokens across chains, no dev skills needed.

-Protocol-Owned Liquidity & AI Risk Management:

With $1M+ in protocol liquidity at launch and AI handling liquidity risk, new projects gain deep, stable trading pools from day one.

-Ecosystem Momentum:



200+ projects queued for listing

Fixed 100M QST token supply with zero inflation Recent success: $THECAT saw 20,000%+ growth post-launch



A New Standard in Tokenomics & Ecosystem Growth

Quantum DeX introduces sustainable, value-accruing tokenomics :



QST holders can stake into gQST to earn trading fees and influence rewards.

Innovative 0% interest liquidity loan program enables projects to borrow L1X tokens to bootstrap liquidity without upfront capital. Built-in safety through AI ensures long-term sustainability.



Early Traction & What's Next

Despite minimal marketing, Quantum DeX has already achieved $1.5M in Total Value Locked (TVL) in its early phase. One meme token even grew from $5K to $1M in market cap in just two weeks, without a single holder selling.

Upcoming milestones include:



Integration with major analytics platforms

Expansion to over 35 blockchains Public launch of QST on September 1, 2025



With competitors like Uniswap and PancakeSwap dominating single-chain ecosystems, Quantum DeX is positioned to lead the next wave of cross-chain liquidity unification.

About Quantum DeX

Quantum DeX is a next-generation decentralized exchange built on Layer One X, offering instant, secure, AI-enhanced cross-chain trading. Its mission is to make DeFi more intelligent, accessible, and sustainable for everyone - from developers and DAOs to traders and investors. Quantum DeX is the native, AI-powered decentralized exchange developed by Layer One X (L1X).

