Parma Car Care Specialists Adds New Ford Diagnostic Tool And Software To Expand Capabilities

Parma Car Care in Parma, OH adds new Ford factory-level scan tool and software, expanding diagnostic capabilities for late-model Ford vehicles.

- Fred Cerny, Owner of Parma Car Care Specialists

PARMA, OH, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Parma Car Care Specialists , a trusted auto repair facility in Parma, Ohio, has expanded its diagnostic capabilities with the addition of a new Ford scan tool and software, allowing for more precise service and repair of late-model Ford vehicles. The upgrade reflects the shop's continued investment in technology that meets the evolving needs of modern vehicles and their electronic systems.

Factory-level scan tools allow technicians to interface directly with manufacturer-specific systems, including modules not typically accessible through generic equipment. With this addition, Parma Car Care can now perform more accurate diagnostics, software updates, resets, and system programming on Ford cars and trucks-streamlining repair timelines and increasing service accuracy.

Keeping Pace with Vehicle Technology

Modern Ford vehicles are equipped with increasingly complex electronic systems , from advanced safety features to drivetrain control modules. The new tool enables access to manufacturer data and functions that ensure issues are identified correctly and resolved according to Ford standards.

This technology supports not only diagnostics but also routine maintenance, key programming, emissions system testing, and other advanced functions that require direct manufacturer access.

A Word from the Owner

“We're committed to staying up to date with the tools needed to service today's vehicles properly,” said Fred Cerny, Owner of Parma Car Care.

About Parma Car Care

Founded in 1989, Parma Car Care Specialists is a full-service automotive repair shop located in Parma, Ohio. The facility provides diagnostics, scheduled maintenance, suspension and brake services, tire and alignment work, and fleet maintenance. Known for its focus on transparency, customer trust, and up-to-date equipment, the shop continues to serve as a reliable resource for drivers throughout the region. They are located at 5481 State Road, Parma, Ohio 44134 .

