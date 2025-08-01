Biotissue Receives Contract From Vizient For Regenerative Biologics

Vizient Hospital Clients Now Have Enhanced Access to Full BioTissue Regenerative Healing Product Portfolio

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- BioTissue Surgical Inc., a pioneer in the clinical application of human birth tissue allografts to help promote regenerative healing, announced the signing of a supplier contract with Vizient , the nation's largest provider-driven healthcare performance improvement company. Vizient clients now have enhanced access to BioTissue's full portfolio of regenerative healing products, including Clarix1K, a cryopreserved, ultra-thick human amniotic membrane allograft utilized in a number of surgical, wound, and musculoskeletal applications.Vizient, which works with more than 65% of the hospitals across the US, has established its first-ever contract in the regenerative biologics category. Among the selected manufacturers and products, BioTissue stands out as the only company utilizing the proprietary CryoTekcryopreservation process to preserve the anti-inflammatory and regenerative properties of its amniotic tissue."We are proud to receive a Vizient contract for regenerative biologics," said Ted Davis, President and CEO of BioTissue.“This agreement expands access to the unique clinical value of our cryopreserved amniotic tissue technology and to our innovative healing solutions for hospitals, surgical teams, and patients nationwide.”For more information on BioTissue and Clarix1K, visit BioTissue/surgical .# # #About BioTissue Holdings Inc.BioTissue is an emerging biotechnology company and leader in harnessing the unique power of human birth tissue to support regenerative healing for ocular surface disease and in surgical, chronic wound, and musculoskeletal applications. BioTissue's portfolio of Cryopreserved Amniotic Membrane (CAM) products use its proprietary CryoTekcryopreservation technology, designed to retain the tissue's structural and functional integrity. The company continues to break new ground with multiple investigational new drug clinical trials as the company pursues Biologic License Applications (BLAs) for products to treat patients' unmet clinical needs. BioTissue is committed to empowering healthcare professionals with solutions to deliver optimal patient outcomes by fostering innovation through evidence-based science. Since its inception, clinicians have performed over 1 million human implants with its products and published 420 peer-reviewed publications supporting BioTissue's platform technology. Learn more at biotissue.

