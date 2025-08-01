Codapet Launches Compassionate In-Home Pet Euthanasia Services In Houston, TX, And Surrounding Northwest Suburbs

CodaPet A Peaceful Passing At Home

In Home Pet Euthanasia Mobile Veterinarian

The veterinarian-owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home, surrounded by loved ones.

- Dr. Nicolette MichelliHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CodaPet has officially started offering services in Houston, TX ,. The company provides peaceful in-home pet euthanasia through a network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians who offer end-of-life care for pets at home. In-home pet euthanasia is the best experience for dogs and cats and their families because their home is where they feel most familiar and comfortable. Dr. Nicolette Michelli will be serving Houston and the surrounding cities.“As an in-home euthanasia veterinarian, I repeatedly hear the heartfelt gratitude and the relief a family feels when they have been able to grant their pet this gift. It is my wish that every family in Houston becomes aware of at-home pet euthanasia so they may provide a peaceful and compassionate end-of-life experience for their beloved pets when their time comes,” says Dr. Karen Whala, a co-founder of CodaPet.Dr. Karen Whala, Dr. Bethany Hsia, and Dr. Gary Hsia are co-founders and veterinarians of CodaPet. They share a passion for increasing both customer access and awareness by empowering a network of veterinarians who provide compassion and professional care to more pets and their families in a familiar environment."My family rescue dog was terrified of everyone besides my mom and me, and she hated being in a vet office. Having to put her to sleep in a strange room surrounded by strange people was horrible. I would like to offer my services in order to help your furry friend cross the rainbow bridge in their own safe space, surrounded by the people they love," says Dr. Nicolette Michelli. Dr. Michelli, affectionately known as Dr. Nikki, brings a heartfelt and multifaceted perspective to her work in end-of-life veterinary care. A South Florida native, Dr. Nikki discovered her passion for veterinary medicine at the age of 15 while volunteering at a local horse stable. That formative experience ignited a lifelong commitment to caring for animals, large and small - with compassion and purpose.After earning her undergraduate degree in Animal Sciences from the University of Florida in 2018, Dr. Nikki worked as a surgery and anesthesia technician in a small animal hospital before attending Louisiana State University School of Veterinary Medicine. There, she further pursued her interest in equine medicine, ultimately completing an internship at Waller Equine Hospital following her graduation in 2024. Though her path began in equine sports medicine and radiology, a deeply personal loss changed the direction of her career.Dr. Nikki now lives in Waller, Texas, with her husband, also a veterinarian, and their two dogs, Chip and Thor. Her decision to transition into in-home euthanasia care stems from her desire to give pets and their families the dignified, loving farewell they deserve. Whether it's a beloved companion animal or a working horse, Dr. Nikki honors the bond between humans and animals and aims to ease the burden of goodbye.Through her work with CodaPet, Dr. Nikki is honored to walk alongside families during one of the most meaningful and emotional moments in their pet's life-offering comfort, understanding, and peace.Dr. Michelli serves Houston, Cypress, The Woodlands, and the Sugar Land Area.Benefits of In-home Pet Euthanasia include:1. Compassion: In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more compassionate approach to end-of-life care. Pets can be surrounded by their loved ones, receive individual attention and care, and pass away peacefully in a familiar environment.2. Comfort: One of the most significant benefits of in-home pet euthanasia is the comfort it provides to both the pet and their owners. The familiar surroundings of home can help reduce anxiety and stress for pets, making the process more peaceful. Additionally, being surrounded by loved ones can provide a sense of comfort and support during a difficult time.3. Closure: Being able to say goodbye in a meaningful way can be an essential part of the grieving process. In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more intimate farewell, which can provide closure and help with the healing process.4. Control: In-home pet euthanasia also allows pet owners to have more control over the process. They can choose the time and place of the euthanasia, as well as who will be present. This can help alleviate feelings of powerlessness and allow for a more personalized experience. In addition, in-home euthanasia allows owners to personalize the experience, including choosing the location, music, lighting, and other factors that can make the experience more meaningful.How In-home Pet Euthanasia WorksThrough CodaPet, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia performed by a compassionate and licensed veterinarian. Prior to the appointment, the veterinarian contacts the family to address any questions or concerns they might have. At the appointment, the veterinarian assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.The visit takes, on average, 45 minutes. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure. The veterinarian only starts the euthanasia process when everyone is ready. This helps bring closure to all family members involved in the end-of-life care of a pet. For those who need support with aftercare, the veterinarian can assist with transportation and cremation services.In-home Pet Euthanasia CostsThe cost of in-home euthanasia starts at $350 in Houston, TX. Aftercare begins at $100 for communal cremation, but the final price depends on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation. The company also offers out-of-hours appointments for an additional fee.About CodaPetCodaPet is expanding quickly and currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services in over 100 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully, surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit .

Bethany Hsia

CodaPet

+1 833-263-2738

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Codapet: A Peaceful Passing At Home

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.