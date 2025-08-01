Pandas As China's Most Valuable And Vulnerable Diplomats

MENAFN - Asia Times) Anthony Albanese's recent visit to Chengdu's panda breeding base showed the enduring power of China's panda diplomacy .

China has been sending pandas to other countries , sometimes for obviously political reasons , since the 1940s. The term“panda diplomacy” became widespread when China gifted two pandas to the United States on Richard Nixon's 1972 visit .

In a new paper published in The Pacific Review, we explain the importance of panda diplomacy for the Chinese state. This importance persists during times of high political tension between China and other countries that host pandas, such as the United States. And it persists despite growing concerns about it in China .

No other animal can match the giant panda's combination of universal appeal and national distinctiveness . The global popularity of pandas is a rare source of soft power for China, inspiring warm feelings and cultural acceptance .

But the flipside of cuteness is vulnerability. Pandas are seen as“national treasures” in China, and nationalist netizens are becoming upset about the practice of entrusting them to foreign powers. This is not the only case where Chinese popular nationalism has been at odds with the official nationalism of Chinese foreign policy.

In our article, we explore these issues by looking at the Chinese government's response to the death of a panda in an American zoo. And we examine how the panda came to be such an emotionally charged and politically powerful symbol in the first place.

The Memphis Zoo controversy

In February 2023, the 25-year-old giant panda Lele died of heart disease in Memphis Zoo, shortly before he was due to return to China at the end of his 20-year loan. His female companion, Yaya, went back to China soon after.

Yaya had suffered from a skin condition for many years, and in 2020 American animal rights groups In Defense of Animals and Panda Voices began posting photos of the pandas appearing dirty and emaciated, with missing fur.