Ruckus Over Trump Tariff Row Forces Lok Sabha Adjournment


2025-08-01 06:16:55
Sloganeering and chaos over Trump's tariff remarks and India-US trade tensions led to a major ruckus in Lok Sabha during the Monsoon Session. Speaker Om Birla, visibly angry at the Opposition's disruption, adjourned proceedings amid repeated shouting and protest.

