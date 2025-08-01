Ruckus Over Trump Tariff Row Forces Lok Sabha Adjournment

Sloganeering and chaos over Trump's tariff remarks and India-US trade tensions led to a major ruckus in Lok Sabha during the Monsoon Session. Speaker Om Birla, visibly angry at the Opposition's disruption, adjourned proceedings amid repeated shouting and protest.

