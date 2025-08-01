Bihar Draft Electoral Rolls Released By EC: Is Your Name On The Voters' List? Here's How To Check

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Election Commission (EC) published the draft electoral rolls for Bihar on Friday, 1 August. The link to the 'SIR draft roll 2025' is now out, but the details have yet to be updated on the website of the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Bihar.

The draft was released after a month-long Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise ahead of the Bihar Assembly Election 2025.

No compiled list was made available, but voters can check their names on the EC's website.

According to the Election Commission, 7.93 crore registered voters were in the state before the SIR began in June. The number of voters in the just-published draft rolls is yet to be known.

Is your name on the voters' list? Here's how to check

Step 1: Visit the website of the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Bihar OR

Step 2: Scroll down to find the 'Current Updates' Section, and click 'Draft & Final Electoral Roll w.r.t. 01.01.2025'

Step 3: A New page will open –

Step 4: Enter your district, Assembly constituency, Select language, 'Roll Type [SIR draft roll] and 'Part No and Part Name'; finally, enter captcha and proceed

The publication of the draft rolls will also kick off the process of "claims and objections", which will continue till 1 September.

During this period, voters who complain of the wrongful deletion of names can approach the authorities concerned to seek a remedy.

The assembly elections would be due in the state later this year.

Opposition to Bihar's electoral roll revision

The Election Commission's decision to revise Bihar's electoral rolls ahead of the 2025 Bihar elections has drawn ire from the Opposition. They have mainly opposed the citizenship test included as part of the revision.

They alleged that the exercise requires people to provide citizenship proof, which is ultra vires of the Constitution. They also mentioned that the EC's move may potentially infringe upon Parliament's rights, as Article 11 empowers Parliament to regulate the right to citizenship by law.

The opposition has been protesting in both Houses of Parliament against the SIR, alleging the EC's exercise was aimed at "disenfranchising voters" in Bihar ahead of the 2025 Assembly elections.

Leaders of several Opposition parties, including Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, on Friday wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, urging him to schedule a special discussion on the ongoing voter list revision in Bihar without any further delay.

“The revision of electoral rolls has direct implications on the right to vote and the conduct of free and fair elections,” the opposition MPs said.