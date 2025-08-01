Post Office PPF Scheme: Invest Rs 411 Daily To Get Rs 43 Lakh On Maturity

This government-backed scheme offers tax benefits and stable returns, making it ideal for long-term financial security.

Looking for a safe and profitable investment? The Post Office Public Provident Fund (PPF) scheme could be a great choice. By saving Rs 411 daily, you can build a corpus of Rs 43.60 lakh in 15 years. This government-backed savings scheme is perfect for those seeking stable, long-term returns with tax benefits.

A PPF account matures in 15 years and currently offers a 7.9% annual interest rate. Invest anywhere from Rs 500 to Rs 1.5 lakh yearly. For example, by consistently depositing Rs 1.5 lakh annually (Rs 12,500 monthly or Rs 411 daily), your investment grows to Rs 43.60 lakh at maturity. This includes Rs 21.10 lakh as interest. It's entirely tax-free under Section 80C.

This scheme stands out due to its government guarantee and zero risk of capital loss. Along with attractive interest rates, both the deposited amount and earned interest are tax-exempt. It's a solid option for salaried individuals, small business owners, and anyone planning for long-term financial security, especially for children's education or retirement.

Opening and managing a PPF account is now easier. Deposit money as a lump sum or in up to 12 installments yearly. However, deposit at least ₹500 each financial year to keep the account active. Joint accounts aren't allowed, but anyone can open an account in their name. A unique benefit is the loan facility available between the 3rd and 6th years, helpful during financial emergencies.

For easier contributions, the post office enables online deposits via the IPPB (India Post Payments Bank) app or DakPay. Link your account, enter your PPF details, and transfer funds in a few clicks. If you seek a secure, long-term investment with decent returns and tax benefits, the PPF scheme is a smart choice to consider.