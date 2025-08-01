MHA Tells J & K HC It Will Grant Visitor Visa To Deported Pak Woman
The Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Arun Palli and Justice Rajnesh Oswal formally recorded the Union Ministry's decision to grant the visa. The court, however, noted that the arrangement“shall not constitute a precedent in any manner.”
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the MHA, informed the court that“after much deliberation and considering the peculiarity of facts... an in-principle decision has been taken by the authority to grant a visitor visa to the respondent.” He assured the court that the authorities would“process and accord a visitor visa to the respondent at the earliest” following the completion of formalities.
The Bench noted that this in-principle decision was based solely on the unique circumstances of the case and“shall not constitute a precedent in any manner,” thereby upholding the broader legal stance on such deportations.
Senior Advocate Surinder Kour, representing Rakshanda Rashid, informed the court that her client was“fully agreeable” to the proposed resolution, marking the conclusion of a protracted legal battle that began after Rashid's deportation on April 29, 2025, in the wake of the government's mass removal of Pakistani nationals following the Pahalgam attack.Read Also Lambardar Can't Hold Office Till Death: J&K HC J&K HC Updates Rules to Protect Soldiers
Rakshanda Rashid, 62, was deported after the MHA cancelled all Pakistani visas as a security measure. Although her Long-Term Visa (LTV) had expired in January, she had applied for a renewal, which was still under process when she was served a“Leave India Notice.”
On June 6, a Single Judge Bench had ordered Rashid's return to India, calling the decision an“SOS-like indulgence” in light of her 38-year stay in the country and her marriage to an Indian national. The MHA later challenged that order, maintaining that her visa had already lapsed at the time of her deportation.
Rashid's family had previously alleged procedural lapses, claiming that her application for LTV renewal was under active consideration when she was forcibly deported. Her daughter, Fatima Sheikh, had voiced concerns over her mother's ordeal in Pakistan, where she allegedly had“no relatives or financial support.”
With the MHA now agreeing to issue a visitor visa, the matter appears to have reached a humanitarian resolution, albeit with legal boundaries firmly outlined by the court. (KDC)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Payop Partners With Dragonpay To Ease Access To The Philippines' Market
- Pepe Dollar ($PEPD) Presale Picks Up Pace As Ethereum (ETH) Hovers Over $3,600
- Algofusion 5.0: Inside Algofusion 5.0'S Latency Engine For Execution Precision
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Pepescape Crypto Presale Raises $1M As Ethereum Eyes $6K, Community-Owned Exchange Gigacex Unveiled
CommentsNo comment