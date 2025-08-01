Buglocon Capital Management Expands Services For International Entrepreneurs And UHNW Clients

MENAFN - GetNews) Buglocon Capital Management will launch expanded private wealth solutions aimed at international entrepreneurs and UHNW families across multiple jurisdictions.

Buglocon Capital Management Ltd today announced the expansion of its private wealth services to meet rising demand from international entrepreneurs and ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) clients. The firm's enhanced offering includes strategic advisory tailored to globally mobile families, corporate founders, and cross-border asset holders.







The expanded services will integrate cross-jurisdictional estate planning, corporate holding structuring, and succession governance-particularly for business owners preparing for liquidity events or intergenerational transitions. This initiative follows a six-month internal assessment of evolving client profiles across Asia, the Middle East, and Europe.

“Our clients are increasingly global in footprint but highly localized in their financial needs,” said a senior executive at Buglocon Capital.“This expansion reflects our belief that modern wealth management must align seamlessly with cross-border complexity and entrepreneurial priorities.”

In addition to technical structuring, the firm will host a series of closed-door strategic roundtables in Q4 2025 across Hong Kong, London, and Dubai. These events aim to foster dialogue among family principals, legal advisors, and institutional partners around topics such as global mobility, family governance, and long-term investment planning.

About Buglocon Capital Management:

Buglocon Capital Management Ltd is an independent wealth management firm specializing in global asset allocation, private advisory services, and long-term investment strategies for high-net-worth individuals, family offices, and international entrepreneurs. Headquartered in the United States, the firm is committed to discretion, independence, and performance.