Shop Smarter In Macau: Shopback Debuts With Exclusive Cashback Rewards Across Leading Merchants
ShopBack officially launches in Macau. New users can now register to instantly explore leading merchant brands, shop with ease, and enjoy cashback rewards.
With the official launch now underway, residents of Macau are invited to register via the ShopBack website or mobile app and immediately begin enjoying seamless cashback benefits across a diverse range of renowned merchants. From travel bookings to fashion essentials, personal care, and lifestyle products, ShopBack empowers users to earn cashback on purchases that already form part of their everyday lives. At the heart of this initiative lies ShopBack's enduring philosophy:“If it's not a steal, it's not a ShopBack Deal“-a reflection of its mission to champion smart consumption and redefine online shopping through the lens of genuine value.ShopBack welcomes all Macau residents starting August 2025 to participate without minimum spend requirements or hidden conditions . Users can explore well-known travel platforms including Agoda, Booking, Expedia, KKday, Hotels, HopeGoo, and Wing On Travel, as well as retail and lifestyle favorites such as Nike, Watsons, iHerb, Farfetch, Selfridges, Net-A-Porter, Sasa, and Sephora, with cashback seamlessly credited upon merchant confirmation. Withdrawals are effortlessly processed via FPS , ensuring a smooth and immediate reward experience. See also Proscenic Launches Major Prime Day 2025 Sale with Up to 40% Off Best-Selling Vacuums Starting at €89
ShopBack's Macau debut also introduces an innovative twist to its value proposition through ShopBack Play -a gamified feature within the ShopBack app where users can download curated mobile games and earn cashback simply by engaging with them. This“ Play to Earn ” model adds a layer of entertainment to the shopping journey and further strengthens the brand's resonance with a digitally engaged audience.This milestone sets a new standard for consumer engagement in the region and reinforces ShopBack's reputation as the go-to platform for shrewd, rewarding, and hassle-free online shopping. Mr. Arthur Wan, General Manager of Hong Kong & Taiwan at ShopBack , stated:“ShopBack's arrival in Macau marks a strategic advancement in our mission to reshape how consumers engage with e-commerce platforms across Asia. We're proud to empower Macau residents with a seamless and rewarding experience, where every purchase unlocks real and measurable value. This launch underscores our commitment to marketing innovation, business growth, and customer-centric technology, delivering not just rebates, but a smarter way to shop.”
