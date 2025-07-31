Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Welcomes Canada, Malta Decision To Recognize Palestinian State

2025-07-31 08:05:00
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 31 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait welcomed on Thursday Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's and Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela's announcement of their countries' intention to recognize the State of Palestine.
In a statement, the Foreign Ministry praised these positive decisions, which would contribute to achieving relevant UN Security Council resolutions; along with the Arab Peace Initiative, in enabling the Palestinian people of having their independent state on the 1967 border, with East Jerusalem as capital.
The statement underlined necessity for similar steps in the future to support a just and inclusive solution to the Palestinian cause. (end)
