Coinbase And Base 11 Launch 'Crypto For Good' HBCU Innovation Challenge For Young Innovators
The challenge invites young visionaries to create crypto-powered solutions that expand financial access, literacy, and security for historically underserved communities, such as unbanked households, elderly populations, and informal workers.
Participants will gain exposure to leaders in fintech, Web3, and social innovation, offering a rare chance to network with professionals shaping the future of finance and technology, as well as the opportunity to be mentored by industry experts at Coinbase. Base 11 is also collaborating with The National FinTech Center at Morgan State University to send finalists on an all-expenses paid trip to pitch their proposals to a live audience and panel of judges at the The 6th Annual National HBCU Blockchain, FinTech, and AI Conference in Greensboro, NC on September 20, 2025.
The challenge is open to college students and early-career adults currently or previously enrolled in an HBCU between the ages of 18-24. No prior crypto experience is required. The deadline to apply is August 11, 2025.
