Age-Related Macular Degeneration Pipeline Outlook Report 2025: Key 70+ Companies And Breakthrough Therapies Shaping The Future Landscape

DelveInsight's," Age-related macular degeneration Pipeline Insights 2025 " report provides comprehensive insights about 70+ companies and 75+ pipeline drugs in Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) pipeline landscape. It covers the Age-related Macular Degeneration pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Age-related Macular Degeneration pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Key takeaways from the Age-related Macular Degeneration Pipeline Report



In July 2025, Novartis Pharmaceuticals conducted a study is to assess the effect of Iptacopan to prevent conversion of early or intermediate age-related macular degeneration (AMD) eyes to new incomplete retinal pigment epithelium and outer retinal atrophy (iRORA) or late AMD.

In July 2025, Hoffmann-La Roche announced a study is evaluation of the safety and tolerability of OpRegen - Human embryonic stem cell-derived retinal pigment epithelial (RPE) cells. The study will also include initial exploration of the ability of transplanted OpRegen cells to engraft, survive, and moderate disease progression.

In July 2025, Innostellar Biotherapeutics Co. Ltd conducted a Phase 2, multi-center, randomized controlled study, subjects will be randomized to receive one of the two dose levels of LX102 (n=20 for each dose level), or aflibercept (n=10). Safety, tolerability, and efficacy will be evaluated for a period of approximately 1 year from baseline.

The Age-related Macular Degeneration pipeline report depicts a robust space with 70+ active players working to develop 75+ pipeline therapies for Age-related Macular Degeneration treatment.

The leading Age-related Macular Degeneration Companies such as AbbVie, RemeGen, Stealth BioTherapeutics, Theratocular Biotek, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Clearside Biomedical, BenoBio, Chengdu Origen Biotechnology Co., Ltd, Surrozen, Anida Pharma, Belite Bio, Inc, Luxa Biotechnology LLC and others. Promising AMD Pipeline Therapies such as rhuFab V2 (ranibizumab), Iptacopan (LNP023), VOY-101, bevacizumab, ranibizumab, KH658, Anecortave Acetate, Brolucizumab and others.

Age-related Macular Degeneration Emerging Drugs Profile

Surabgene Lomparvovec: AbbVie

Surabgene Lomparvovec (ABBV‐RGX‐314) is an investigational one-time gene therapy being developed by AbbVie in collaboration with REGENXBIO. It utilizes an AAV8 viral vector to deliver a gene encoding an anti-VEGF monoclonal antibody fragment, aiming to inhibit abnormal blood vessel growth in the retina. The therapy is being evaluated in both subretinal and suprachoroidal delivery formats for chronic retinal conditions such as wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Interim Phase 2 data have shown promising results, including a significant reduction (up to 97%) in the need for supplemental anti-VEGF injections and stable visual acuity outcomes. Two pivotal Phase 3 trials-ATMOSPHERE (subretinal delivery) and ASCENT (suprachoroidal delivery)-are currently ongoing, with topline data expected in 2026. Currently, the drug is in the Phase III stage of its development for the treatment of Age Related Macular Degeneration.

Elamipretide Stealth BioTherapeutics

Elamipretide, developed by Stealth BioTherapeutics, is a mitochondria-targeting tetrapeptide designed to bind cardiolipin in the inner mitochondrial membrane, thereby enhancing ATP production and reducing oxidative stress . Currently in late-stage development across several indications, it is the subject of the global Phase III ReNEW trial for dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD), evaluating daily subcutaneous dosing to slow photoreceptor loss, with topline data expected in 2026. Earlier Phase II results supported the FDA's recognition of ellipsoid zone attenuation as a valid endpoint and elamipretide holds Fast Track designation for dry AMD, its application for Barth syndrome is under FDA review after a recent resubmission request, with the agency showing openness to accelerated approval based on muscle-strength endpoints.

Iptacopan: Novartis Pharmaceuticals

Iptacopan (LNP023) is an oral complement factor B inhibitor being developed by Novartis as a potential treatment for early to intermediate age-related macular degeneration (AMD), aimed at reducing progression to late-stage disease. It is currently in a Phase II, randomized, placebo-controlled proof‐of‐concept trial, enrolling patients aged ≥50 who have early/intermediate AMD in one eye and neovascular AMD in the other; the study's primary goal is to prevent progression to atrophy or late-stage AMD over two years. As an oral therapy, it offers a major advantage over current intravitreal treatments by potentially improving patient compliance, convenience, and safety in elderly populations eliminating injection-related risks. Currently, the drug is in the Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of Age Related Macular Degeneration.

BBRP 11001: BenoBio

BBRP 11001, also known as BBC‐1501, is an investigational small-molecule inhibitor developed by BenoBio that targets BET (bromodomain and extra-terminal) proteins. It is designed to modulate epigenetic mechanisms underlying inflammation and angiogenesis, making it a promising candidate for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The therapy is currently undergoing a Phase I dose-escalation clinical trial (NCT05803785) in Australia, where it is being evaluated for safety, tolerability, and preliminary efficacy in patients who have shown inadequate response to standard anti-VEGF treatments. Administered via intravitreal injection, BBRP 11001 is being tested in ascending doses ranging from 1.25 μg to 5 μg. Following the initiation of this first-in-human trial in mid-2024, a Phase 2 study is anticipated in 2025. If successful, BBRP 11001 could offer a novel, epigenetically driven therapeutic option for managing chronic retinal diseases. Currently, the drug is in the Phase I stage of its development for the treatment of Age Related Macular Degeneration.

SZN 8143: Surrozen

SZN 8143 is an innovative trispecific antibody candidate from Surrozen, leveraging their Wnt pathway–modulating SWAP platform to address serious retinal diseases. It uniquely combines Fzd4 agonism, VEGF antagonism, and IL 6 antagonism, aiming to not only suppress pathological angiogenesis but also promote healthy vessel regrowth and reduce inflammation-offering potential therapeutic advantages over standard anti VEGF monotherapy in diabetic macular edema, wet AMD, and uveitic macular edema. Currently in advanced preclinical development, Surrozen is preparing to advance SZN 8143 toward IND-enabling studies alongside its sister candidate SZN 8141, supported by a focused $175 million funding round aimed at accelerating these ophthalmology programs. Given its trispecific mechanism and strategic development plan, SZN 8143 represents a hopeful new approach to treating retinopathies with multifaceted pathological components. Currently, the drug is in the Preclinical stage of its development for the treatment of Age Related Macular Degeneration.

The Age-related Macular Degeneration pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Age-related Macular Degeneration with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Age-related Macular Degeneration Treatment.

Age-related Macular Degeneration Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Age-related Macular Degeneration Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Age-related Macular Degeneration market.

Age-related Macular Degeneration Companies

AbbVie, RemeGen, Stealth BioTherapeutics, Theratocular Biotek, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Clearside Biomedical, BenoBio, Chengdu Origen Biotechnology Co., Ltd, Surrozen, Anida Pharma, Belite Bio, Inc, Luxa Biotechnology LLC and others.

Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Oral Intramuscular

Age-related Macular Degeneration Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Monoclonal antibody

Small molecule Peptide

Scope of the Age-related Macular Degeneration Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Age-related Macular Degeneration Companies- AbbVie, RemeGen, Stealth BioTherapeutics, Theratocular Biotek, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Clearside Biomedical, BenoBio, Chengdu Origen Biotechnology Co., Ltd, Surrozen, Anida Pharma, Belite Bio, Inc, Luxa Biotechnology LLC and others.

AMD Pipeline Therapies- rhuFab V2 (ranibizumab), Iptacopan (LNP023), VOY-101, bevacizumab, ranibizumab, KH658, Anecortave Acetate, Brolucizumab and others.

Age-related Macular Degeneration Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Age-related Macular Degeneration Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryAge-related macular degeneration (AMD): OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentAge-related macular degeneration (AMD)– DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)Surabgene Lomparvovec: AbbVieMid Stage Products (Phase II)Iptacopan: Novartis PharmaceuticalsEarly Stage Products (Phase I)BBRP 11001: BenoBioPreclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsSZN 8143: SurrozenInactive ProductsAge-related macular degeneration (AMD) Key CompaniesAge-related macular degeneration (AMD) Key ProductsAge-related macular degeneration (AMD)- Unmet NeedsAge-related macular degeneration (AMD)- Market Drivers and BarriersAge-related macular degeneration (AMD)- Future Perspectives and ConclusionAge-related macular degeneration (AMD) Analyst ViewsAge-related macular degeneration (AMD) Key CompaniesAppendix

