Phoenix Native Ben Davis Appears On MTV's“The Challenge: Vets And New Threats” Bringing His Combat Sports Expertise To A New Stage

Phoenix, AZ - Ben“The Bane” Davis, renowned Play-By-Play commentator and rising combat sports personality, makes his debut on reality television tonight on MTV's“The Challenge: Vets and New Threats.”

A 25-year-old Phoenix native and graduate from Arizona State University, Davis has made a name for himself as a commentator for UFC Fight Pass and DAZN. With experience in hand-to-hand combat sports himself, he is now branching out into the world of reality television. The first episode premieres tonight on MTV.

“I'm excited for everyone to finally see me bring my MMA skills and strategy to a whole new arena,” Davis continues,“The Challenge pushed me in new ways and was an absolute blast to film. I hope viewers enjoyed tuning in last night, especially everyone back home in Phoenix.”

Photo from MTV's“The Challenge”

In“The Challenge: Vets and New Threats,” contestants are split into pairs and put through both physical and mental challenges. Using strategy, luck, and alliances, the goal is to be the last male and female standing and earn the title of“Challenge Champion.” Throughout the competition, contestants are not allowed to have their phones and have the opportunity to win small cash prizes.

About Ben Davis

Ben Davis is a 25 year old from Cave Creek, Arizona. A graduate from Arizona State University, he is currently the Lead play-by-play commentator for Anthony Pettis FC and Misfits Boxing on DAZN. He also has provided commentary on other platforms such as Fight Circus, Bowl TV, Sumo Wrestling, and more. Davis has additionally competed in BKFC, Misfits Boxing, Karate Combat, and Fury Pro Grappling.