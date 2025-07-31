Eplus Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Earnings Release Date And Conference Call

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HERNDON, Va., July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS – news ) today announced that on August 7, 2025, it will release earnings and host a conference call regarding its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2025. Earnings will be released after the market closes, and management will hold a conference call and audio webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Date: August 7, 2025 Time: 4:30 p.m. ET Audio Webcast (Live & Replay):



Live Call: (888) 596-4144 (toll-free/domestic)

(646) 968-2525 (international)



Archived Call: (800) 770-2030 (toll-free/domestic)

(609) 800-9909 (international)



Conference ID: 5394845# (live call and replay)

A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the call through August 14, 2025.

About ePlus inc.

ePlus is a customer-first, services-led, and results-driven industry leader offering transformative technology solutions and services to provide the best customer outcomes. Offering a full portfolio of solutions, including artificial intelligence, security, cloud and data center, networking and collaboration, as well as managed, consultative and professional services, ePlus works closely with organizations across many industries to successfully navigate business challenges. With a long list of industry-leading partners and more than 2,100 employees, our expertise has been honed over more than three decades, giving us specialized yet broad levels of experience and knowledge. ePlus is headquartered in Virginia, with locations in the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and Asia‐Pacific. For more information, visit , call 888-482-1122, or email [email protected] . Connect with ePlus on LinkedIn , X , Facebook , and Instagram .

ePlus®, Where Technology Means More®, and ePlus products referenced herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of ePlus inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

