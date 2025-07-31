BD Aims To Save Lives By Empowering Women With Choice And Access To Cervical Cancer Screening Self-Collected At Home

When available, the new HPV test from BD will include a state-of-the-art self-collection swab technology that offers a safe, simple and non-invasive collection experience without the need for liquids or complex devices. The stability of the swab also allows for convenient mailing from home to the lab, removing logistical barriers and supporting broader participation in cervical cancer screening programs.

At the lab, the self-collected swab needs no manual sample preparation by clinical laboratory technologists, which allows them to focus on higher value work. The sample is simply placed into the BD CORTM System and the fully automated process uses sophisticated robotics to prepare, analyze and report results for each sample. Using an internal cellular control and minimizing manual touch and intervention ensures the integrity of the specimen from collection to delivery of dependable, high-quality results.

Importantly, the BD OnclarityTM Assay can also report more individual high-risk strains of HPV than any other test available today. This is a must-have attribute in today's testing paradigm, due to the shifting prevalence of high-risk genotypes beyond HPV 16/18.

In November 2024, a survey of more than 1,100 women in the U.S. conducted online by the Harris Poll found that 72% of women in the United States have delayed having a gynecology visit, with many highlighting the need for greater convenience, comfort and ease for this critical cervical cancer screening process. The study also found that 81% of women want more comfortable and less invasive HPV/cervical cancer testing options versus a pelvic exam, with 74% indicating interest in using a self-collection vaginal swab test at home in place of going to an office or clinic where a doctor uses a speculum to collect a sample from their cervix.

Earlier this year, the American Society for Colposcopy and Cervical Pathology (ASCCP) added the BD OnclarityTM Assay to its Enduring Risk-Based Management Guidelines, due to its ability to individually identify more high-risk types of HPV. Self-collection for HPV/cervical cancer screening is also among the draft recommendations by the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF), which helps guide health care providers in the U.S. about the effectiveness of specific preventive care services to improve the health of people nationwide.

