Ictclean Inc. Celebrates 40 Years Of Excellence In Modular Cleanroom Systems And Engineering
cleanroom construction
ICTClean marks 40 years designing and installing modular cleanroom systems, HVAC solutions, and turnkey projects for industry and government.Reaching the 40-year milestone is a testament to our team's dedication and our clients' trust” - M. Ronald HarmsNEW WOODSTOCK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ICTClean Inc., a leading provider of modular cleanroom systems, specialized HVAC solutions, and turnkey installation services, proudly celebrates its 40th anniversary, marking four decades of innovation, quality, and trusted service in the controlled environment industry.
Founded in 1985 (originally under a different name) and rebranded in the early 2000s following the acquisition of its predecessor's assets and expertise, ICTClean has built a strong reputation as a trusted partner for the design, manufacturing, and installation of high-performance cleanrooms. This strategic transition ensured the preservation of specialized knowledge and guaranteed continuity of 40 years of certified innovation and solutions.
Advanced Modular Solutions for High-Tech Industries
Today, ICTClean engineers and installs advanced modular cleanroom systems, including:
- Walkable ceiling systems for easy maintenance and inspection
- Load-bearing modular wall systems for flexible configurations
- Fully integrated modular components meeting ISO, FDA, and USP standards
These tailored solutions serve the needs of critical environments across pharmaceutical, biotechnology, microelectronics, aerospace, and advanced manufacturing industries, supported by customized HVAC and control technologies that deliver peak performance and contamination control.
Trusted Partner for Government, Military, and Industry Leaders
Headquartered in New Woodstock (NY) with a state-of-the-art production facility in Courtland (NY), ICTClean has completed hundreds of turnkey installations worldwide, including critical projects for the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army, and U.S. Navy - earning a reputation for reliability, quality, and technical expertise.
A Vision for the Future: Sustainable Innovation
“Reaching the 40-year milestone is a testament to our team's dedication and our clients' trust,” said M. Ronald Harms, CEO of ICTClean Inc.“Looking ahead, we are committed to advancing the next generation of modular cleanroom systems - delivering sustainable, precision-engineered solutions for the world's most demanding industries.”
To commemorate its 40th anniversary, ICTClean will host various initiatives with employees, partners, and clients, while continuing to invest in the future of cleanroom design, manufacturing, and technological innovation. ICTClean's legacy continues under the proven leadership of second-generation managers Walter E. Harms and Roland M. Harms, ensuring a strong vision and a promising future for the company's modular cleanroom design and manufacturing.
About ICTClean Inc.
ICTClean Inc. engineers, manufactures, and installs advanced cleanroom systems, including walkable ceilings, load-bearing modular walls, and specialized HVAC and control solutions. Since 1985, ICTClean has delivered turnkey cleanroom solutions for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, aerospace, microelectronics, and government sectors, ensuring mission-critical environments meet the strictest standards for cleanliness and performance.
For more information about our modular cleanroom solutions and custom engineering services, visit or contact ....
M. Ronald Harms
ICTClean inc.
+1 315-216-5121
email us here
