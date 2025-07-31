403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
DP World ILT20 Season 4 Player Auction Set For September 30
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) The DP World International League T20 Player Auction for Season 4 will be held on Tuesday, 30 September in Dubai. The six tournament teams will each get the opportunity of adding 13 players each (a total of 78 players) to their Season 4 squads at the auction. Players interested in appearing for the Player Auction can register here. The last date of registration is Wednesday, 10 September.
The six franchises will have a combined purse of USD 4.8 million to spend at the Player Auction. Details about the available budgets for the teams (including the remaining budgets from their direct signing allotment which can be used in the Player Auction), the auction order and the players list will be shared in due course.
DP World ILT20 CEO David White:“We are delighted to confirm the DP World International League Season 4 Player Auction date – Tuesday, 30 September. The auction is a big milestone for the league as we continue to grow as a world-class T20 tournament. The auction will be a great opportunity for our franchises to add local and international firepower to their Season 4 squads.
“For the UAE players, the ACC Asia Cup 2025 – September 9-28 in the UAE – is a massive opportunity for making a global impression ahead of the Player Auction. The players will have incredible exposure in the continental championship where they will be pitted against some of the top-ranked T20 teams.
“We are also set to play the third edition of the DP World ILT20 Development Tournament from later this month which – alongside the Asia Cup – is another platform for the local players to impress ahead of the Player Auction.” The DP World ILT20 Player Auction is the second phase of squads' selection for Season 4. Earlier this month, the teams completed their new signings and retentions – a total of eight players per team. The list of those selections is available below.
DP World ILT20 Season 4 – Season 4 squads so far :
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: Alex Hales, Alishan Sharafu, Andre Russell, Charith Asalanka, Liam Livingstone, Phil Salt, Sherfane Rutherford and Sunil Narine
Desert Vipers: Andries Gous, Dan Lawrence, David Payne, Khuzaima Bin Tanveer, Lockie Ferguson, Max Holden, Sam Curran and Wanindu Hasaranga
Dubai Capitals: Dasun Shanaka, Dushmantha Chameera, Gulbadin Naib, Luke Wood, Muhammad Jawadullah, Rovmann Powell, Shai Hope and Waqar Salamkheil.
Gulf Giants: Aayan Afzal Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Blessing Muzarabani, Gerhard Erasmus, James Vince, Mark Adair, Moeen Ali and Rahmanullah Gurbaz.
MI Emirates: AM Ghazanfar, Chris Woakes, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Perera, Romario Shepherd, Tom Banton and Muhammad Waseem
Sharjah Warriorz: Johnson Charles, Tim Southee, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Maheesh Theekshana, Saurabh Netravalkar, Sikandar Raza and Tim David
The DP World International League T20 Season 4 will begin on Tuesday, 2 December – UAE National Day (Eid-Al-Etihad) with a blockbuster opening, the six-team, 34-match tournament will conclude with the final on Sunday, 4 January 2026.
The six franchises will have a combined purse of USD 4.8 million to spend at the Player Auction. Details about the available budgets for the teams (including the remaining budgets from their direct signing allotment which can be used in the Player Auction), the auction order and the players list will be shared in due course.
DP World ILT20 CEO David White:“We are delighted to confirm the DP World International League Season 4 Player Auction date – Tuesday, 30 September. The auction is a big milestone for the league as we continue to grow as a world-class T20 tournament. The auction will be a great opportunity for our franchises to add local and international firepower to their Season 4 squads.
“For the UAE players, the ACC Asia Cup 2025 – September 9-28 in the UAE – is a massive opportunity for making a global impression ahead of the Player Auction. The players will have incredible exposure in the continental championship where they will be pitted against some of the top-ranked T20 teams.
“We are also set to play the third edition of the DP World ILT20 Development Tournament from later this month which – alongside the Asia Cup – is another platform for the local players to impress ahead of the Player Auction.” The DP World ILT20 Player Auction is the second phase of squads' selection for Season 4. Earlier this month, the teams completed their new signings and retentions – a total of eight players per team. The list of those selections is available below.
DP World ILT20 Season 4 – Season 4 squads so far :
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: Alex Hales, Alishan Sharafu, Andre Russell, Charith Asalanka, Liam Livingstone, Phil Salt, Sherfane Rutherford and Sunil Narine
Desert Vipers: Andries Gous, Dan Lawrence, David Payne, Khuzaima Bin Tanveer, Lockie Ferguson, Max Holden, Sam Curran and Wanindu Hasaranga
Dubai Capitals: Dasun Shanaka, Dushmantha Chameera, Gulbadin Naib, Luke Wood, Muhammad Jawadullah, Rovmann Powell, Shai Hope and Waqar Salamkheil.
Gulf Giants: Aayan Afzal Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Blessing Muzarabani, Gerhard Erasmus, James Vince, Mark Adair, Moeen Ali and Rahmanullah Gurbaz.
MI Emirates: AM Ghazanfar, Chris Woakes, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Perera, Romario Shepherd, Tom Banton and Muhammad Waseem
Sharjah Warriorz: Johnson Charles, Tim Southee, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Maheesh Theekshana, Saurabh Netravalkar, Sikandar Raza and Tim David
The DP World International League T20 Season 4 will begin on Tuesday, 2 December – UAE National Day (Eid-Al-Etihad) with a blockbuster opening, the six-team, 34-match tournament will conclude with the final on Sunday, 4 January 2026.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Churney And Demandbox Launch Strategic Partnership To Bring Pltv-Driven Growth To Performance Marketing
- Streamex (BSGM) CEO Henry Mcphie Highlights BSGM Merger And RWA Tokenization Strategy In Live TV Interview
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Nears Sell-Out As Over 250 Global Brands Confirm Participation
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- $TAC Token Debuts In TVL As TAC Mainnet Goes Live With Leading Defi Protocols
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
CommentsNo comment