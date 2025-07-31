Adept Materials Demonstrates Innovative Paint Technology To Combat Mold And Moisture Problems In Buildings

SOMERVILLE, Mass., July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Adept Materials today announced successful pilot testing of its breakthrough moisture control paint and primer technology, which lowered peak bathroom humidity levels by 15 percentage points in controlled tests. The innovation offers building owners and homeowners a powerful new tool against mold growth and costly moisture damage.

Mold and moisture remain some of the most persistent problems facing homeowners, property managers, and builders, with billions of dollars lost annually to remediation, repairs, and health-related issues. Adept Materials' first products - the LilypadTM brand of moisture control paint and primer - aim to provide a new line of defense for bathrooms, kitchens, and other high-humidity spaces.

"Most people think of paint as just a finish, but it can be so much more," said Derek Stein, CEO of Adept Materials . "By drawing inspiration from nature's ability to self-regulate, we're creating paints and primers that transform passive surfaces into responsive, functional layers of protection."

The company recently completed a year-long pilot installation and study in heavily used commercial bathrooms at Greentown Labs , supported by the InnovateMass technology development program of the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center . In controlled tests simulating typical shower conditions, bathrooms treated with Adept's moisture control paint maintained peak humidity levels that were 15 percentage points lower than those with conventional paint. For example, where conventional paint allowed humidity to spike to 95%, Adept's paint kept levels below 80%. The technology also demonstrated remarkable durability, showing no signs of functional or visible deterioration after more than 150 cumulative hours of high-humidity exposure.

"Supporting technologies that directly improve sustainability and health in buildings is core to Greentown Labs' mission," said Irina Kous, Senior Operations Manager at Greentown Labs. "Adept's technology shows how a simple solution can supercharge moisture control and building efficiency, delivering meaningful real-world benefits," said Greg Ralich, VP of Labs and Safety at Greentown Labs.

Building on this success, Adept Materials is now scaling up manufacturing and preparing for additional pilot projects across residential and commercial properties in advance of a full product launch.

With growing awareness of mold's serious health and financial impacts, Adept Materials is ready to deliver a powerful new solution. The company's upcoming LilypadTM brand of advanced moisture-regulating paints and primers represents a major leap forward in proactive building protection, targeting the excess humidity and condensation that create conditions where mold thrives.

Early adopters have a limited opportunity to participate in pilot installations and experience Lilypad's humidity control benefits and premium aesthetics firsthand before the official product launch. Property managers, contractors, and homeowners interested in joining the pilot program can contact the company at [email protected] or explore the product further at .

About Adept Materials

Adept Materials is an advanced materials startup company based in Somerville, Massachusetts. Founded by Brown University Physics Professor Derek Stein, Adept is dedicated to reinventing building materials to improve the health, durability, and sustainability of the built environment. The company's patented technology advances moisture, humidity, and thermal management. For more information, visit .

Adept Materials Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Adept Materials

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED